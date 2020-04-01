Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Exela Technologies, Inc.    XELA

EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(XELA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 11:32am EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: XELA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Exela investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On March 16, 2020, Exela postponed its earnings release and conference call due to a delayed filing of the Company's fiscal 2019 annual report.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.0154 per share, or over 8%, to close at $0.17 per share on March 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 17, 2020, Exela disclosed “that it will restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2018 and the interim periods through September 30, 2019" to correct certain historical accounting errors.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.025 per share, or nearly 15%, to close at $0.145 per share on March 18, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Exela should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
11:32aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
03/31Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Exela Technologies,..
BU
03/31EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/30EXELA DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Lo..
BU
03/27XELA ALERT : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Exela Technologies, Inc. In..
BU
03/26XELA Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action..
BU
03/24INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
03/23INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
03/23Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Exela Technologi..
BU
03/21EXELA TECHNOLOGIES : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securit..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 555 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -221 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,14x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,66x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,02x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,02x
Capitalization 29,8 M
Chart EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exela Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00  $
Last Close Price 0,21  $
Spread / Highest target 1 851%
Spread / Average Target 1 851%
Spread / Lowest Target 1 851%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald C. Cogburn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Suresh Yannamani President
Parvinder S. Chadha Chairman
James Gregory Reynolds CFO, Director & Chief Accounting Officer
Sanjay Kulkarni Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-49.72%30
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-11.47%128 862
CLOUDFLARE, INC.37.63%7 106
DYNATRACE, INC.-5.77%6 694
ANAPLAN, INC.-42.25%4 140
QUALYS, INC.4.34%3 401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group