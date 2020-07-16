Log in
EXELERATE CAPITAL CORP.

EXELERATE CAPITAL CORP.

(XCAP.P)
02/27 09:44:03 am
0.1 CAD   --.--%
Exelerate Capital Corp. Announces Resignation of Director

07/16/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2020) -  EXELERATE CAPITAL CORP. (TSXV: XCAP) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Myrna Francis from the Board of Directors effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Francis for her services to the Company. The Board currently consists of Mark Kohler, Barry Richards and Sheldon Pollack.

About the Company

The Corporation is a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the Exchange (the "CPC Policy"). Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC Policy, until the completion of its "Qualifying Transaction" (as defined in the CPC Policy), the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.
Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company is considered highly speculative.

For further information, please contact:
Mark William Kohler, CEO and Chairman
E: mkohler@exelerate.ca

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59969


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,18 M -0,13 M -0,13 M
Net cash 2020 1,32 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1,04 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark William Kohler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Myrna Francis Independent Director
Sheldon M. Pollack Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELERATE CAPITAL CORP.0.00%1
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)1.68%43 738
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.36%25 467
HAL TRUST-13.89%11 808
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB-3.62%10 702
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%6 453
