Exelerate Capital Corp. Announces Resignation of Director

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2020) - EXELERATE CAPITAL CORP. (TSXV: XCAP) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Myrna Francis from the Board of Directors effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Francis for her services to the Company. The Board currently consists of Mark Kohler, Barry Richards and Sheldon Pollack.

About the Company

The Corporation is a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the Exchange (the "CPC Policy"). Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC Policy, until the completion of its "Qualifying Transaction" (as defined in the CPC Policy), the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company is considered highly speculative.

