MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Exelixis, Inc.    EXEL

EXELIXIS, INC.

(EXEL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exelixis : Shares Hit 52-Week High on Phase 3 Study Data

04/20/2020 | 10:13am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Exelixis Inc. rose more than 20% on Monday after a Phase 3 study evaluating its cancer drug Cabometyx in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s Opdivo in the most common type of kidney cancer in adults met its main endpoints.

The companies said the study met the primary endpoint of significantly improving progression-free survival, as well as secondary endpoints of overall survival and objective response rate, compared to sunitinib in patients with previously untreated advanced or metastatic renal-cell carcinoma.

Exelixis, an Alameda, Calif., biopharmaceutical company in early 2017 announced plans to work with Bristol-Myers to study Cabometyx with Opdivo, either alone or in combination with Bristol's Yervoy.

Shares of Exelixis were recently up 23.2% to $23.95, a new 52-week high, in early trading Monday. Bristol-Myers shares rose 2.3% to $62.02.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 2.29% 62.12 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
EXELIXIS, INC. 23.97% 24.125 Delayed Quote.10.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 879 M
EBIT 2020 161 M
Net income 2020 141 M
Finance 2020 1 459 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 45,8x
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
EV / Sales2020 5,10x
EV / Sales2021 3,74x
Capitalization 5 943 M
Chart EXELIXIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exelixis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELIXIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 24,10  $
Last Close Price 19,44  $
Spread / Highest target 80,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael M. Morrissey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stelios B. Papadopoulos Chairman
Christopher J. Senner Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Gisela M. Schwab Chief Medical Officer & President-Medical Affairs
Peter Lamb Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Scientific Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELIXIS, INC.10.33%5 943
GILEAD SCIENCES29.26%105 745
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.53%70 122
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS51.48%61 917
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-0.76%22 991
GENMAB A/S4.66%14 746
