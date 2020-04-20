Exelixis : Shares Hit 52-Week High on Phase 3 Study Data

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Exelixis Inc. rose more than 20% on Monday after a Phase 3 study evaluating its cancer drug Cabometyx in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s Opdivo in the most common type of kidney cancer in adults met its main endpoints.

The companies said the study met the primary endpoint of significantly improving progression-free survival, as well as secondary endpoints of overall survival and objective response rate, compared to sunitinib in patients with previously untreated advanced or metastatic renal-cell carcinoma.

Exelixis, an Alameda, Calif., biopharmaceutical company in early 2017 announced plans to work with Bristol-Myers to study Cabometyx with Opdivo, either alone or in combination with Bristol's Yervoy.

Shares of Exelixis were recently up 23.2% to $23.95, a new 52-week high, in early trading Monday. Bristol-Myers shares rose 2.3% to $62.02.

