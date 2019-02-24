ComEd : Continues to Restore Power to Customers Affected by High Winds

ComEd continues to restore electric service to customers who are
experiencing power outages caused by dangerously high winds and gusts
that are exceeding 60 miles per hour, downing trees and power lines
throughout the region. As of 4:00 p.m. today, ComEd had restored power
to more than 75,000 impacted customers. Restorations are averaging eight
hours or less.
“We thank our customers for their on-going patience today as we work to
restore their electric service as quickly as possible while taking all
safety precautions needed in these difficult conditions,” said Terence
R. Donnelly, president and chief operating officer, ComEd. “Extreme
winds can prevent crews from working safely in trucks that reach high up
to the overhead powerlines, so climbing is sometimes the only
alternative and that takes time.”
The restoration effort involves more than 700 ComEd and contractor
crews, including overhead linemen, front line supervisors and vegetation
management specialists who remove downed trees and branches so linemen
can repair downed lines. ComEd also dispatches wire watchers, who are
trained to look for electrical hazards associated with downed wires and
monitor them to protect the public until the restoration process begins.
Public safety is paramount, and ComEd encourages customers to take the
following precautions:
-
If a downed power line is spotted, immediately call ComEd at
1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call
1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).
-
Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is
energized and extremely dangerous.
-
In the event of an outage, do not approach ComEd crews working to
restore power to ask about restoration times. Crews may be working on
live electrical equipment and the perimeter of the work zone may be
hazardous.
ComEd urges customers to contact the company immediately if they
experience a power outage. Customers can text OUT to 26633 (COMED) to
report an outage and receive restoration information, and can follow the
company on Twitter @ComEd
or on Facebook at Facebook.com/ComEd.
Customers can also call 1-800 EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661), or report
outages via the website at ComEd.com/report.
Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).
ComEd has introduced a mobile app for iPhone and Android® smart phones
that gives customers the ability to report power outages and manage
their accounts; download the app at ComEd.com/app.
ComEd has an interactive outage map on its website at ComEd.com/map,
which allows customers to easily find information on the location and
size of outages and get estimated power restoration times.
ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), a
Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and
natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S.
ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern
Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information
visit ComEd.com
and connect with the company on Facebook,
Twitter
and YouTube.
