ComEd : Continues to Restore Power to Customers Affected by High Winds

ComEd continues to restore electric service to customers who are experiencing power outages caused by dangerously high winds and gusts that are exceeding 60 miles per hour, downing trees and power lines throughout the region. As of 4:00 p.m. today, ComEd had restored power to more than 75,000 impacted customers. Restorations are averaging eight hours or less.

“We thank our customers for their on-going patience today as we work to restore their electric service as quickly as possible while taking all safety precautions needed in these difficult conditions,” said Terence R. Donnelly, president and chief operating officer, ComEd. “Extreme winds can prevent crews from working safely in trucks that reach high up to the overhead powerlines, so climbing is sometimes the only alternative and that takes time.”

The restoration effort involves more than 700 ComEd and contractor crews, including overhead linemen, front line supervisors and vegetation management specialists who remove downed trees and branches so linemen can repair downed lines. ComEd also dispatches wire watchers, who are trained to look for electrical hazards associated with downed wires and monitor them to protect the public until the restoration process begins.

Public safety is paramount, and ComEd encourages customers to take the following precautions:

If a downed power line is spotted, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is energized and extremely dangerous.

In the event of an outage, do not approach ComEd crews working to restore power to ask about restoration times. Crews may be working on live electrical equipment and the perimeter of the work zone may be hazardous.

ComEd urges customers to contact the company immediately if they experience a power outage. Customers can text OUT to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage and receive restoration information, and can follow the company on Twitter @ComEd or on Facebook at Facebook.com/ComEd. Customers can also call 1-800 EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661), or report outages via the website at ComEd.com/report. Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

ComEd has introduced a mobile app for iPhone and Android® smart phones that gives customers the ability to report power outages and manage their accounts; download the app at ComEd.com/app.

ComEd has an interactive outage map on its website at ComEd.com/map, which allows customers to easily find information on the location and size of outages and get estimated power restoration times.

