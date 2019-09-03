Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exelon Corporation    EXC

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ComEd : Receives Highest Honor for Customer Service Improvement in Chartwell's 2019 Best Practices Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

ComEd to be honored with gold award

In recognition of its strong commitment to improving customer service, ComEd has received the gold award in Chartwell’s 2019 Best Practices Awards in the Contact Center category for its two-fold project to improve the escalated call experience with customer service representative (CSR) coaching and enhanced processes. The gold award is the highest honor a company can receive.

Chartwell’s Best Practices Awards recognize excellence among electric and gas utilities for projects, programs and service initiatives. Categories include Billing and Payment Programs, Communications, Contact Center, Program Marketing and Self-Service. ComEd received the bronze award in the same category in 2018.

“At ComEd, we are committed to providing the best possible experience for customers when they contact our care center to speak with a representative,” said Jane Park, senior vice president of customer operations, ComEd. “In an effort to continually improve how we serve our more than 4 million customers, our customer care center team members participate in enhanced training that provides coaching support, builds empathy and helps team members ensure that our customers feel respected and cared for even during the most difficult of situations.”

ComEd will receive the gold award on Oct. 2 at EMACS – The Customer Experience Conference, in New Orleans. The conference features more than 30 sessions focused on customer experience-related issues facing the utility industry, including the changing energy landscape, new and emerging technologies, increasing ePayment and eBill adoption, and improving the customer experience for low-income customers.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXELON CORPORATION
03:08pCOMED : Receives Highest Honor for Customer Service Improvement in Chartwell's 2..
BU
12:04pExelon Names Navy Admiral to Board
DJ
08:33aEXELON CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
08:03aEXELON : Appoints Admiral John Richardson to Board of Directors
BU
08/30EXELON : Automatic shelf registration statement of securities of well-known seas..
PU
08/28COMED : League of Chicago Theatres Award Grants to 13 Arts Organizations in Nort..
BU
08/27Utilities Up on Safe Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
08/16EXELON : BGE named among nation's utilities most trusted by business customers
AQ
08/15EXELON : Proposed Study Plan
PU
08/14EXELON : BGE, Delmarva Power and Pepco Commend Maryland Public Service Commissio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32 341 M
EBIT 2019 5 178 M
Net income 2019 3 040 M
Debt 2019 33 265 M
Yield 2019 3,06%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,45x
EV / Sales2020 2,53x
Capitalization 45 917 M
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 51,98  $
Last Close Price 47,26  $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Chairman
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION4.79%45 917
NEXTERA ENERGY INC26.04%104 962
ENEL SPA30.73%74 475
DUKE ENERGY CORP7.46%67 570
IBERDROLA34.54%65 867
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.63%63 805
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group