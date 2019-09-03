ComEd : Receives Highest Honor for Customer Service Improvement in Chartwell's 2019 Best Practices Awards

ComEd to be honored with gold award

In recognition of its strong commitment to improving customer service, ComEd has received the gold award in Chartwell’s 2019 Best Practices Awards in the Contact Center category for its two-fold project to improve the escalated call experience with customer service representative (CSR) coaching and enhanced processes. The gold award is the highest honor a company can receive.

Chartwell’s Best Practices Awards recognize excellence among electric and gas utilities for projects, programs and service initiatives. Categories include Billing and Payment Programs, Communications, Contact Center, Program Marketing and Self-Service. ComEd received the bronze award in the same category in 2018.

“At ComEd, we are committed to providing the best possible experience for customers when they contact our care center to speak with a representative,” said Jane Park, senior vice president of customer operations, ComEd. “In an effort to continually improve how we serve our more than 4 million customers, our customer care center team members participate in enhanced training that provides coaching support, builds empathy and helps team members ensure that our customers feel respected and cared for even during the most difficult of situations.”

ComEd will receive the gold award on Oct. 2 at EMACS – The Customer Experience Conference, in New Orleans. The conference features more than 30 sessions focused on customer experience-related issues facing the utility industry, including the changing energy landscape, new and emerging technologies, increasing ePayment and eBill adoption, and improving the customer experience for low-income customers.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

