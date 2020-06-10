Log in
Exelon Corporation

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
News 
News

ComEd : Restores Power to 90 Percent of Affected Customers Following Severe Storm

06/10/2020 | 06:39am EDT

Customers without service urged to report outages

ComEd has restored power to 119,000 customers following a severe storm Tuesday afternoon with high winds, lightning and heavy rain that affected more than 131,000 customers through its service territory. More than 600 employees and contractors continue to work to restore the remaining 11,000 customers. The majority of these customers are expected to be restored by Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. and any other remaining outages from Tuesday’s weather system restored by 11:00 p.m.

ComEd employees are working around the clock to safely and efficiently restore service to the remaining customers while maintaining best practices implemented during the pandemic.

ComEd offers the following tips and information for customers to stay safe following severe weather:

  • If you encounter a downed power line, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661) or go to ComEd.com to report the location. Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).
  • Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is energized and extremely dangerous.
  • In the event of an outage, do not approach ComEd crews working to restore power to ask about restoration times and practice social distancing by maintaining 6ft distance from employees. Crews may be working on live electrical equipment and the perimeter of the work zone may be hazardous.

ComEd urges customers to contact the company immediately if they experience a power outage. Customers can text OUT to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage and receive restoration information, and can follow the company on Twitter @ComEd or on Facebook at Facebook.com/ComEd. Customers can also call 1-800 EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661), or report outages via the website at www.ComEd.com/report. Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

ComEd has introduced a mobile app for iPhone and Android® smart phones that gives customers the ability to report power outages and manage their accounts; download the app at www.ComEd.com/app.

ComEd has an interactive outage map on its website at www.ComEd.com/map, which allows customers to easily find information on the location and size of outages and get estimated power restoration times.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
