MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Exelon Corporation    EXC

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ComEd : Restores Power to More Than 99 Percent of Customers Affected by High Winds and Rain

0
11/28/2019 | 11:55am EST

Customers remaining without service urged to report outages

ComEd crews have restored power to more than 99 percent of customers in communities ComEd serves after severe storms with high winds and rain moved through northern Illinois Wednesday. The storm disrupted service to approximately 93,000 customers.

Based on storms of similar size and magnitude, ComEd expects most remaining customers affected by the storm to be restored by noon today and all customers affected to be restored by early afternoon. More than 300 ComEd crews continue working around the clock to safely and efficiently restore service to all customers.

ComEd understands how frustrating an outage can be and appreciates customers’ continued patience as crews work to restore power to all customers during the holiday. Real-time restoration updates are available via ComEd’s Outage Alerts.

ComEd offers the following tips and information for customers to stay safe following severe weather:

  • When encountering a downed power line, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661) or go to ComEd.com to report the location. Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).
  • Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is energized and extremely dangerous.
  • In the event of an outage, do not approach ComEd crews working to restore power to ask about restoration times. Crews may be working on live electrical equipment and the perimeter of the work zone may be hazardous.

ComEd urges customers to contact the company immediately if they experience a power outage. Customers can text OUT to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage and receive restoration information, and can follow the company on Twitter @ComEd or on Facebook at Facebook.com/ComEd. Customers can also call 1-800 EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661), or report outages via the website at ComEd.com/Report. Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

ComEd has introduced a mobile app for iPhone and Android® smart phones that gives customers the ability to report power outages and manage their accounts; download the app at ComEd.com/App. ComEd recently updated its security policy. As a result, customers may need to reset their password on their ComEd account.

ComEd has an interactive outage map on its website at ComEd.com/Map, which allows customers to easily find information on the location and size of outages and get estimated power restoration times.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32 395 M
EBIT 2019 5 096 M
Net income 2019 3 016 M
Debt 2019 34 730 M
Yield 2019 3,27%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,40x
EV / Sales2020 2,48x
Capitalization 43 035 M
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 51,87  $
Last Close Price 44,27  $
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Executive Chairman
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION-1.84%43 035
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.34.09%113 919
ENEL S.P.A.36.78%77 155
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.16.26%68 383
SOUTHERN COMPANY41.87%65 347
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.62%64 563
