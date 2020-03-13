Log in
ComEd : Taking Steps to Support Customers

03/13/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

Company suspending service disconnects, providing resources and payment accommodations for those who may have challenges paying their monthly energy bill

In coordination with work being led by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to protect Illinoisans, ComEd is taking action to help its customers with payment assistance programs and by imposing a moratorium on service disconnections and waiving new late payment charges through at least May 1, as many businesses and institutions are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by taking temporary measures to shut down or limit operations to control the spread of COVID-19.

ComEd is also taking steps to expand awareness of the programs in place to help customers through temporary or extended financial hardship and will be working with customers on a case-by-case basis to establish payment arrangements and identify energy assistance options.

“We know this time is difficult for so many of our customers, who may be experiencing health or economic challenges, and we want to be there to help them navigate the support available to them,” said ComEd CEO Joe Dominguez. “Through our own programs, as well as those offered by community and government partners, we’re committed to working with every customer who contacts us.”

“As one of the largest nonprofit community action agencies in the country, we see firsthand the impact that the necessary business slowdowns to slow the spread of this virus has on the people we serve,” said Harold Rice, president and CEO of the Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County, Inc. (CEDA). “We appreciate the support and partnership of ComEd in stepping in to help people who may now be facing an even greater hardship.”

Payment Options

Customers who struggle to cover their energy expenses have a growing range of assistance options from ComEd. The company offers financial assistance programs and flexible payment options, all of which can help eligible customers reduce budget strain and avoid disconnection of service. Particularly during this time when some customers are facing unforeseen circumstances, ComEd will work on a case-by-case basis with customers who are struggling to pay their energy bills to help them remain in service.

ComEd offers payment options such as budget billing, which averages payments out over a 12-month period to help customers manage their monthly energy bill, and flexible payment arrangements, including individually tailored payment installment plans. Customers who may be experiencing financial hardship should visit ComEd.com/CARE or call 800-334-7661.

Financial Assistance Programs

  • Under the Residential Special Hardship program, customers who face financial hardship such as job loss, illness or military deployment, or senior or disability hardships, may be eligible for grants based on need.
  • The CHAMP (ComEd Helps Activated/Veteran Military Personnel) program enables activated and deployed members of the U.S. Armed Forces, National Guard and Reserves, and honorably discharged veterans to apply for grants of up to $1,000 once every two years, deferred payment plans, cancellation of late charges and other benefits.
  • Under the Nonprofit Special Hardship program, nonprofit organizations that struggle to pay their electric bills may be eligible for grants of up to $2,000 once every two years to help them cover their expenses and continue to fulfill their missions and serve the community.
  • The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) enables low-income households to apply for assistance paying for winter energy services. Administered by community agencies throughout the areas ComEd serves, LIHEAP is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the state of Illinois.

“We make every effort to empower customers who face circumstances that make it hard to cover their energy expenses,” added Dominguez. “The last thing we want our customers and communities to worry about in the current situation is whether they will be disconnected. We are coordinating with state, city and county officials and are here for our customers and our nonprofit community partners, and we will consider additional ways to support them as necessary.”

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
