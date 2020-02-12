DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Exelon Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of investors that purchased Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) securities between February 9, 2019 and November 1, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 14, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Exelon owns various “Utility Registrants”, including, among other entities, Commonwealth Edison (“ComEd”). ComEd’s parent company is Exelon Utilities.

On July 15, 2019, Exelon filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC, disclosing that both Exelon and ComEd had “received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois requiring production of information concerning their lobbying activities in the State of Illinois.”

Then, on October 9, 2019, Exelon filed another Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC, disclosing that, on October 4, 2019, both Exelon and ComEd “received a second grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois that requires production of records of any communications with certain individuals and entities, including Illinois State Senator Martin Sandoval.” That Current Report also disclosed that, as far back as “[o]n June 21, 2019, the Exelon Corporation Board formed a Special Oversight Committee, consisting solely of independent directors, to oversee [Exelon and ComEd’s] cooperation and compliance with the subpoena, any further action taken by the U.S. Attorney and any resulting actions that may be required or recommended.”

On October 15, 2019, Exelon issued a press release announcing the abrupt departure of Anne Pramaggiore (“Pramaggiore”), Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Exelon Utilities, and former President/CEO of ComEd. The Company’s statement on Pramaggiore’s retirement offered no reason for her departure, but analysts following the Company concluded that the criminal subpoenas and Pramaggiore’s abrupt resignation were related.

On this news, Exelon’s stock price fell $2.15 per share, or 4.57%, to close at $44.91 per share on October 16, 2019.

Then, on October 31, 2019, Exelon filed a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC, disclosing that “[o]n October 22, 2019, the SEC notified Exelon and ComEd that it has also opened an investigation into their lobbying activities.”

On this news, Exelon’s stock price fell $1.17 per share, or 2.51%, to close at $45.49 per share on October 31, 2019.

Finally, on November 1, 2019, the Chicago Tribune reported that “[a] source with knowledge of the case in Chicago” confirmed that “Pramaggiore is one focus of the ongoing federal investigation.” According to the same article, “[t]he ComEd lobbying investigation dates to at least mid-May, when the FBI executed search warrants at the homes of former lobbyist Mike McClain of Quincy, a longtime confidant of House Speaker Michael Madigan, and of former 23rd Ward Ald. Michael Zalewski.” Additionally, “[t]he information sought by the FBI included records of communications among Madigan, McClain and Zalewski about attempts to obtain ComEd lobbying work for Zalewski.”

On this news, Exelon’s stock price fell an additional $0.15 per share to close at $45.34 per share on November 1, 2019.

The Complaint, filed on December 16, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Exelon and/or its employees were engaged in unlawful lobbying activities; (ii) the foregoing increased the risk of a criminal investigation into Exelon; (iii) ComEd’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iv) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

