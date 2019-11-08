Log in
EXELON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Exelon Corporation on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

11/08/2019 | 03:45pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) on behalf of Exelon stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Exelon has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On July 15, 2019, Exelon announced that the Company and Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), which is owned by Exelon, had received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney concerning Exelon’s lobbying activities in Illinois.

Then, on October 9, 2019, Exelon disclosed receipt of a second grand jury subpoena regarding its communications with Illinois State Senator Martin Sandoval.

On October 15, 2019, Exelon announced the abrupt exit of Anne Pramaggiore, Chief Executive Officer of Exelon Utilities. Analysts immediately identified the criminal subpoenas and Pramaggiore’s abrupt resignation as being directly related to each other.

On this news, Exelon’s share price fell $2.15, or nearly 5%, to close at $44.91 per share on October 16, 2019.

Then, on October 31, 2019, the Company revealed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had also opened an investigation into the Company’s lobbying activities but declined to state whether the investigations went beyond Illinois.

On this news, Exelon’s share price fell $1.17, or nearly 3%, to close at $45.49 per share on October 31, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Exelon shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
