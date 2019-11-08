EXELON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Exelon Corporation on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) on behalf of Exelon stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Exelon has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 15, 2019, Exelon announced that the Company and Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), which is owned by Exelon, had received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney concerning Exelon’s lobbying activities in Illinois.

Then, on October 9, 2019, Exelon disclosed receipt of a second grand jury subpoena regarding its communications with Illinois State Senator Martin Sandoval.

On October 15, 2019, Exelon announced the abrupt exit of Anne Pramaggiore, Chief Executive Officer of Exelon Utilities. Analysts immediately identified the criminal subpoenas and Pramaggiore’s abrupt resignation as being directly related to each other.

On this news, Exelon’s share price fell $2.15, or nearly 5%, to close at $44.91 per share on October 16, 2019.

Then, on October 31, 2019, the Company revealed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had also opened an investigation into the Company’s lobbying activities but declined to state whether the investigations went beyond Illinois.

On this news, Exelon’s share price fell $1.17, or nearly 3%, to close at $45.49 per share on October 31, 2019.

