Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exelon Corporation    EXC

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/20 09:50:49 am
48.94 USD   -0.29%
09:30aEXELON : Proxy Statement (definitive)
PU
09:25aEXELON : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
03/19EXELON : BGE Celebrates Natural Gas Utility Workers' Day
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exelon : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 09:25am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. )

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the RegistrantCHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX:

Preliminary Proxy Statement

  • Confidential, For Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

  • Definitive Proxy Statement

  • Definitive Additional Materials

  • Soliciting Material Under Rule 14a-12

Exelon Corporation

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if Other Than the Registrant)

PAYMENT OF FILING FEE (CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX):

No fee required.

Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.

  • 1) Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:

  • 2) Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:

  • 3) Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):

  • 4) Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:

  • 5) Total fee paid:

Fee paid previously with preliminary materials: Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the form or schedule and the date of its filing.

  • 1) Amount previously paid:

  • 2) Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:

  • 3) Filing Party:

  • 4) Date Filed:

*** Exercise Your Right to Vote ***

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the

Shareholder Meeting to Be Held on April 30, 2019.

EXELON CORPORATION

EXELON CORPORATION

10 SOUTH DEARBORN STREET P.O. BOX 805398

CHICAGO, IL 60680-5398

Meeting Information

Meeting Type:Annual Meeting

For holders as of:March 4, 2019

Date: April 30, 2019Time: 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time Location:The Hotel du Pont

42 West 11th StreetWilmington, DelawareYou are receiving this communication because you hold shares in the company named above.

This is not a ballot. You cannot use this notice to vote these shares. This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet. You may view the proxy materials online at www.proxyvote.com or easily request a paper copy (see reverse side).

We encourage you to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials before voting.

See the reverse side of this notice to obtain proxy materials and voting instructions.

- Before You Vote -

How to Access the Proxy Materials

Proxy Materials Available to VIEW or RECEIVE:

NOTICE AND PROXY STATEMENT How to View Online:

ANNUAL REPORTHave the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX (located on the following page) and visit: www.proxyvote.com .

How to Request and Receive a PAPER or E-MAIL Copy:

If you want to receive a paper or e-mail copy of these documents, you must request one. There is NO charge for requesting a copy. Please choose one of the following methods to make your request:

1) BY INTERNET :

www.proxyvote.com

2) BY TELEPHONE :

1-800-579-1639

3) BY E-MAIL* :

sendmaterial@proxyvote.com

* If requesting materials by e-mail, please send a blank e-mail with the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX (located on the following page) in the subject line.

Requests, instructions and other inquiries sent to this e-mail address will NOT be forwarded to your investment advisor. Please make the request as instructed above on or before April 16, 2019 to facilitate timely delivery.

- How To Vote -

Please Choose One of the Following Voting Methods

Vote In Person: Many shareholder meetings have attendance requirements including, but not limited to, the possession of an attendance ticket issued by the entity holding the meeting. Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance. At the meeting, you will need to request a ballot to vote these shares.

Vote By Internet: To vote now by Internet, go to www.proxyvote.com . Have the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX (located on the following page) available and follow the instructions.

Vote By Mail: You can vote by mail by requesting a paper copy of the materials, which will include a proxy card.

Voting ItemsThe Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR the following:

1.

The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR proposals 2 and 3 and

AGAINST proposal 4.

2. Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Exelon's Independent Auditor for

1a.

Anthony K. Anderson

2019.

1b.

Ann C. Berzin

3. Advisory approval of executive compensation.

1c.

Laurie Brlas

4. A shareholder proposal from Burn More Coal.

1d.

Christopher M. Crane

1e.

Yves C. de Balmann

1f.

Nicholas DeBenedictis

NOTE: Authority is also given to vote on all other matters that may properly come

1g.

Linda P. Jojo

before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

1h.

Paul L. Joskow

1i.

Robert J. Lawless

1j.

Richard W. Mies

1k.

Mayo A. Shattuck III

1l.

Stephen D. Steinour

1m.

John F. Young

Election of Directors

Nominees:

Disclaimer

Exelon Corporation published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 13:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXELON CORPORATION
09:30aEXELON : Proxy Statement (definitive)
PU
09:25aEXELON : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
03/19EXELON : BGE Celebrates Natural Gas Utility Workers' Day
AQ
03/18EXELON : More Than 1,100 Additional Workers Boost Local Economy As Nine Mile Poi..
PU
03/18COMED : Smart Grid Takes a Little Chill Out of Winter
BU
03/18EXELON : More Than 1,100 Additional Workers Boost Local Economy As Nine Mile Poi..
PU
03/14EXELON : Joins Group of Supporters Backing Legislation to Achieve 100 Percent Cl..
BU
03/12EXELON : Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Maggie Fitzpatrick Inducted Into PR Wee..
PU
03/12EXELON : Maggie Fitzpatrick Inducted Into PR Week Hall Of Femme - Newsroom - Exe..
PU
03/12EXELON : Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Maggie FitzPatrick Inducted into PR Wee..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 32 979 M
EBIT 2019 5 174 M
Net income 2019 3 057 M
Debt 2019 33 892 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 15,59
P/E ratio 2020 15,80
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
EV / Sales 2020 2,58x
Capitalization 47 595 M
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 49,7 $
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Chairman
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION8.82%47 595
NEXTERA ENERGY INC8.45%90 135
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.27%64 791
ENEL9.00%63 683
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.22%60 100
IBERDROLA10.23%57 240
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.