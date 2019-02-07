Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exelon Corporation    EXC

EXELON CORPORATION (EXC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/07 01:32:58 pm
47.845 USD   +1.11%
01:01pEXELON : Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting
BU
02/05EXELON CORPORATION : Declares Dividend
BU
02/05EXELON : BGE Economic Impact Exceeds $5.4 Billion
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exelon : Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) will conduct its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders on Tuesday, April 30 at 9:00 a.m. EST at the Hotel du Pont in Wilmington, Del. Exelon’s proxy statement containing meeting details and admission procedures will be made available no later than the third week of March to shareholders of record as of March 4, 2019. Shareholders of record are entitled to attend the meeting and vote their shares.

About Exelon Corporation

Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2017 revenue of $33.5 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 32,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXELON CORPORATION
01:01pEXELON : Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting
BU
02/05EXELON CORPORATION : Declares Dividend
BU
02/05EXELON : BGE Economic Impact Exceeds $5.4 Billion
AQ
02/05EXELON : BGE Now Accepting Entries for Wires Down Video Challenge; Contest promo..
AQ
02/05VIKING COLD SOLUTIONS : and Constellation to Offer Efficiency Made Easy Program ..
BU
02/05EXELON : BGE Now Accepting Entries for Wires Down Video Challenge
AQ
02/04EXELON : New York Nuclear Plants Operate at Full Power During Polar Vortex
BU
02/04EXELON : Pennsylvania Nuclear Plants Operate at Full Power During Record-Breakin..
BU
02/01EXELON : Illinois Nuclear Plants Operate at Full Power During Record-Breaking Po..
BU
01/29EXELON : ComEd and Itron to Accelerate Development of Smart Cities in Illinois T..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33 934 M
EBIT 2018 5 087 M
Net income 2018 2 855 M
Debt 2018 34 105 M
Yield 2018 2,92%
P/E ratio 2018 15,29
P/E ratio 2019 15,03
EV / Sales 2018 2,35x
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
Capitalization 45 759 M
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 48,3 $
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Chairman
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION4.92%45 759
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.50%63 061
DOMINION ENERGY0.66%55 746
IBERDROLA3.22%53 669
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.52%49 942
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER5.71%39 059
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.