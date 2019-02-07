Exelon : Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) will conduct its 2019 annual meeting of
shareholders on Tuesday, April 30 at 9:00 a.m. EST at the Hotel du Pont
in Wilmington, Del. Exelon’s proxy statement containing meeting details
and admission procedures will be made available no later than the third
week of March to shareholders of record as of March 4, 2019.
Shareholders of record are entitled to attend the meeting and vote their
shares.
About Exelon Corporation
Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the
largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S.
Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada
and had 2017 revenue of $33.5 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10
million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois,
Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City
Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries.
Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with
more than 32,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and
hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s
cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s
Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to
approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business
customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow
Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.
