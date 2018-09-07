Log in
EXELON CORPORATION
News

Exelon : Announces New Appointments in Finance and Investor Relations

09/07/2018 | 09:02pm CEST
  • Dan Eggers, senior vice president of Investor Relations, takes on expanded role as senior vice president of Corporate Finance
  • Emily Duncan, vice president of Federal Affairs and Public Policy, returns to Finance as vice president of Investor Relations
  • Lisa Graham, director and assistant treasurer, is promoted to vice president and Treasurer

CHICAGO - Exelon today announced key leadership changes that will streamline its Corporate Finance operations, improve efficiency and continue to leverage its bench of leaders who bring a range of diverse experience to their roles.

'As we position ourselves to compete in a rapidly evolving industry, we must continuously look for opportunities to strengthen the company by drawing on the strength of our talent pipeline,' said Joe Nigro, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of Exelon. 'These leadership changes clearly demonstrate the depth of our leadership pipeline and our commitment to developing internal talent.'

Dan Eggers promoted to senior vice president of Corporate Finance

Dan Eggers, currently senior vice president of investor relations, has been promoted to senior vice president of Corporate Finance. In his expanded role, Eggers will assume responsibility for the Treasury, Corporate Planning, Finance, Insurance and Continuous Improvement functions, while continuing his oversight of Investor Relations.

'Dan's more than 20 years of experience in energy-related finance will give him unique perspective as he takes on this expanded role,' Nigro said. 'As a member of Exelon's Executive Committee and head of Investor Relations, he has helped set direction for the company and lead efforts to communicate our financial, strategic, operational and regulatory goals to investors and other key stakeholders.'

Prior to joining Exelon in 2016, Eggers was a managing director at Credit Suisse in its Investment Banking division. He served as a member of the bank's Equity Research department, where he covered regulated utility, integrated power and independent power producer stocks, including Exelon. Eggers' new role is effective Sept. 17, 2018.

Emily Duncan named vice president of Investor Relations

Emily Duncan has been named vice president of Investor Relations, returning to a role she held prior to taking her current position as vice president of Federal Affairs and Public Policy in 2017. She replaces Kevin Garrido, who recently assumed the role of vice president of Finance for Exelon Nuclear.

Duncan has developed a deep understanding of Exelon's business during her 11-year career with the company, serving as assistant chief of staff to the chairman and CEO, director of Public Policy and director of Investor Relations prior to being named vice president of Investor Relations in 2016. She will report directly to Eggers.

Lisa Graham named vice president and treasurer

Lisa Graham, currently director and assistant treasurer, has been promoted to vice president and treasurer. In her eight years with Exelon's Finance division, Graham has served in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility. Prior to her current role, she served as manager of Financial Planning and director of Corporate Planning. She also will report directly to Eggers.

Disclaimer

Exelon Corporation published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 19:01:00 UTC
