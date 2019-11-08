Exelon : Appoints Calvin G. Butler Jr. as Interim CEO of Exelon Utilities_4030

OCTOBER 15, 2019 CHICAGO - Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) today announced that it has appointed Calvin G. Butler Jr., CEO of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company ("BGE"), as Interim CEO of Exelon Utilities, effective immediately. This appointment follows the retirement of Anne Pramaggiore, Senior Executive Vice President and CEO of Exelon Utilities, which is also effective immediately. Mr. Butler will continue to serve as CEO of BGE. The CEOs of Exelon's other utilities

Joseph Dominguez, CEO of ComEd, Michael A. Innocenzo, CEO of PECO, and David M. Velazquez, CEO of Pepco Holdings - will report to Mr. Butler. In addition, Exelon Utility CEO staff heads Val Jensen, Carim Khouzami and Mike Kormos will also report to Mr. Butler moving forward.

Mr. Butler is an 11‑year veteran of Exelon and has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the utilities industry and in regulatory, legislative and public affairs. As CEO of BGE, he is responsible for implementing the utility's strategic priorities, including its initiatives related to safety, reliability, customer service, innovation and technology, and diversity and inclusion. Mr. Butler serves on BGE's Board of Directors and on Exelon's Executive Committee. In addition, he is Board Chair of the Gridwise Alliance, an advocacy organization promoting modernization and innovation for the nation's electrical grid, and serves on the Board of Directors for RLI Corp., where he is a member of the Audit and Nominations/Governance Committees. He also previously served on the Board of Directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

"We are pleased Calvin is assuming this role on an interim basis to work closely with our strong utility leadership team," said Christopher M. Crane, Exelon's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Calvin has established an excellent track record of successfully executing on BGE's strategic initiatives, including driving meaningful improvements in customer service, safety and reliability, and delivering solid financial results. Importantly, Exelon benefits from a deep bench of talent and industry expertise. Our leadership team remains well‑positioned to continue executing on our strategic priorities, including our customer‑first approach, safety, reliability and sustainability initiatives and regulatory strategy."

Mr. Crane concluded, "We thank Anne for her valuable service to Exelon and ComEd and the important contributions she made to enhance our utility operations throughout her tenure. Over the past several years, including under her leadership, Exelon's utilities have continued to achieve high levels of reliability and record levels of customer satisfaction, while implementing industry‑leading strategies for the future of our utility business. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing our millions of customers with clean, affordable and reliable energy and outstanding service. We are confident this will be a smooth transition for all Exelon stakeholders, including our customers,