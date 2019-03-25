Exelon : Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco Celebrate Three Years as Exelon Companies

Customers, communities, employees and economy continue to benefit with energy service from the nation’s leading clean power provider

Pepco Holdings and its more than 4,600 employees are celebrating three years as part of Exelon, the nation’s leading clean power provider. Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric in New Jersey, Delmarva Power in Delaware and Maryland and Pepco in the District of Columbia and Maryland, has seen significant advancements in grid modernization, service reliability, efficiency, community giving and economic impact in the areas it serves since joining Exelon.

Since the two companies came together on March 23, 2016, the 2.1 million customers served by Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco have benefitted from nearly $4 billion spent modernizing and enhancing the local energy grid. These efforts have resulted in record service reliability for nearly all customers in 2017 and 2018.

“As part of the Exelon family of companies, we are constantly bringing best practices forward that are resulting in tangible benefits for our customers, our communities and our employees,” said Dave Velazquez, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings. “We are celebrating this milestone, but, more importantly, we are recognizing the significant advancements we’ve achieved that have transformed the way we are viewed by our customers and stakeholders. More than ever, our companies are not seen just as utilities, but as trusted, innovative partners for communities across the mid-Atlantic.”

“We are proud of the investments we have made since first joining the communities that Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco serve, improving efficiency, reliability and savings for our customers,” said William A. Von Hoene, Jr., Exelon’s senior executive vice president and chief strategy officer. “In the years to come, we will continue to strive for operational excellence, remain a strong local partner and support our customers’ efforts to meet their clean energy goals.”

Satisfaction among customers has continued to improve during the last three years, including satisfaction with reliability, which, at greater than 90 percent, is at an all-time high. The launch of new customer tools, redesigned websites with faster account access, enhancements to mobile applications and direct customer alerts and quicker access to billing and energy usage information are just a few of the efforts supporting improvements in customer satisfaction.

As part of the ongoing commitment to powering communities and being good corporate citizens for the areas where employees live and work, Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco contributed more than $5.5 million to hundreds of organizations across the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey in 2018 alone. And, employees at these companies volunteered nearly 46,000 hours, or 5,723 work days, through Exelon’s Powering Communities program, which connects employees with volunteer opportunities helping non-profit partners achieve their service missions.

As an expanded commitment to help educate the energy workforce of tomorrow, Exelon and Pepco Holdings have committed more than $17 million during the past three years to help launch several major workforce development efforts, including the DC Infrastructure Academy, Atlantic City Electric Workforce Development Program and Delaware State University’s Renewable Energy Education Center. This funding also has supported education programs for middle-and high-school aged students with an emphasis on renewable energy, energy efficiency and science, technology, engineering and math.

The benefits of combining Exelon and Pepco Holdings are ongoing. In addition to the continued commitment to providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy service, Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco will advance new and innovative efforts around smart cities, transportation electrification, solar power, battery storage and other energy services that can connect communities and create new energy choices for customers.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2018 revenue of $36 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 32,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

Pepco Holdings, a unit of Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), the nation’s leading energy provider, oversees the operation of Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco. The companies provide safe and reliable energy service to approximately 2.1 million customers in Maryland, the District of Columbia, Delaware and New Jersey.

