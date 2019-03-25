Exelon : Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco Celebrate Three Years as Exelon Companies

Pepco Holdings and its more than 4,600 employees are celebrating three
years as part of Exelon, the nation’s leading clean power provider.
Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric in New Jersey,
Delmarva Power in Delaware and Maryland and Pepco in the District of
Columbia and Maryland, has seen significant advancements in grid
modernization, service reliability, efficiency, community giving and
economic impact in the areas it serves since joining Exelon.
Since the two companies came together on March 23, 2016, the 2.1 million
customers served by Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco
have benefitted from nearly $4 billion spent modernizing and enhancing
the local energy grid. These efforts have resulted in record service
reliability for nearly all customers in 2017 and 2018.
“As part of the Exelon family of companies, we are constantly bringing
best practices forward that are resulting in tangible benefits for our
customers, our communities and our employees,” said Dave Velazquez,
president and CEO of Pepco Holdings. “We are celebrating this milestone,
but, more importantly, we are recognizing the significant advancements
we’ve achieved that have transformed the way we are viewed by our
customers and stakeholders. More than ever, our companies are not seen
just as utilities, but as trusted, innovative partners for communities
across the mid-Atlantic.”
“We are proud of the investments we have made since first joining the
communities that Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco serve,
improving efficiency, reliability and savings for our customers,” said
William A. Von Hoene, Jr., Exelon’s senior executive vice president and
chief strategy officer. “In the years to come, we will continue to
strive for operational excellence, remain a strong local partner and
support our customers’ efforts to meet their clean energy goals.”
Satisfaction among customers has continued to improve during the last
three years, including satisfaction with reliability, which, at greater
than 90 percent, is at an all-time high. The launch of new customer
tools, redesigned websites with faster account access, enhancements to
mobile applications and direct customer alerts and quicker access to
billing and energy usage information are just a few of the efforts
supporting improvements in customer satisfaction.
As part of the ongoing commitment to powering communities and being good
corporate citizens for the areas where employees live and work, Atlantic
City Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco contributed more than $5.5
million to hundreds of organizations across the District of Columbia,
Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey in 2018 alone. And, employees at these
companies volunteered nearly 46,000 hours, or 5,723 work days, through
Exelon’s Powering Communities program, which connects employees with
volunteer opportunities helping non-profit partners achieve their
service missions.
As an expanded commitment to help educate the energy workforce of
tomorrow, Exelon and Pepco Holdings have committed more than $17 million
during the past three years to help launch several major workforce
development efforts, including the DC Infrastructure Academy, Atlantic
City Electric Workforce Development Program and Delaware State
University’s Renewable Energy Education Center. This funding also has
supported education programs for middle-and high-school aged students
with an emphasis on renewable energy, energy efficiency and science,
technology, engineering and math.
The benefits of combining Exelon and Pepco Holdings are ongoing. In
addition to the continued commitment to providing clean, safe, reliable
and affordable energy service, Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power
and Pepco will advance new and innovative efforts around smart cities,
transportation electrification, solar power, battery storage and other
energy services that can connect communities and create new energy
choices for customers.
Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with
the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S.
Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada
and had 2018 revenue of $36 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10
million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois,
Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City
Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries.
Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with
more than 32,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and
hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s
cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s
Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to
approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business
customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow
Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.
Pepco Holdings, a unit of Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), the
nation’s leading energy provider, oversees the operation of Atlantic
City Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco. The companies provide safe and
reliable energy service to approximately 2.1 million customers in
Maryland, the District of Columbia, Delaware and New Jersey.
