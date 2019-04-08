Exelon : Byron Station Unit 2 Enters Refueling Outage After 18 Months of Carbon-free Energy Production_3980

Log in
EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
Exelon : Byron Station Unit 2 Enters Refueling Outage After 18 Months of Carbon-free Energy Production

0
04/08/2019

NEWSROOM

Byron Station Unit 2 Enters Refueling Outage

After 18 Months of Carbonfree Energy

Production

Exelon Generation nuclear reactor produced electricity for

13,000 consecutive hours through bitter cold and blazing

heat

APRIL 8, 2019

BYRON, Ill. - Byron Generating Station's Unit 2 nuclear reactor was taken

offline at 1 a.m. today for a scheduled refueling and maintenance outage. The

unit has powered more than 1 million homes and businesses every day since its

last planned outage in October of 2017.

More than 1,300 supplemental workers will join 800 Exelon Generation

employees in preparing the facility for another reliable 18month run.

"Nearly 13,000 consecutive hours online speaks to the reliability of our nuclear

plant and the important work we do to provide clean energy to the region," said

Site Vice President Mark Kanavos. "Byron Station is proud to contribute to

Illinois' clean energy future, while also powering our schools, hospitals and senior

centers around the clock."

For several months preceding and following the outage, the influx of workers

provides a significant boost to the local economy.

"Our businesses look forward to the refueling outages and many extend their

hours to handle the added foot traffic," said Sarah Downs, executive director of

the Byron Area Chamber of Commerce. "Many business owners count on the

uptick in sales from those who are visiting the area for the outage."

In addition to replacing about onethird of the reactor's fuel, the station will

continue a multimilliondollar transformer upgrade project by replacing two

main power transformers, which are used to "step up" the electricity leaving the

site for transmission across power lines. Major upgrades like these ensure the

plant will provide reliable power through all kinds of weather.

Byron's Unit 1 reactor will continue to supply carbonfree electricity to

customers during the Unit 2 outage. With both units at full power, the site

produces almost 2,500 megawatts, enough electricity to power more than 2

million average American homes. Byron Generating Station is in Ogle County, Ill.,

about 25 miles southwest of Rockford. Exelon Generation's nuclear units in

Illinois produce half of the state's electricity and more than 90 percent of its

carbonfree power.

# # #

Exelon Generation, a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), is one of the largest, most efficient clean energy producers in the U.S., with a generating capacity of more than 32,000 megawatts. Exelon Generation operates the largest U.S. fleet of carbonfree nuclear plants with more than 19,600 megawatts of capacity from 22 reactors at 13 facilities in Illinois, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania. Exelon Generation also operates a diverse mix of wind, solar, landfill gas, hydroelectric, natural gas and oil facilities in 19 states with more than 12,400 megawatts. Exelon Generation has an industryleading safety record and is an active partner and economic engine in the communities it serves by providing jobs, charitable contributions and tax payments that help towns and regions grow. Follow Exelon Generation on Twitter @ExelonGen, view the Exelon Generation YouTube channel, and

visit http://www.exeloncorp.com/companies/exelongeneration.

Exelon Corporation published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
