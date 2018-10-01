Exelon : Byron Unit 1 Returns to Full Power Following Refueling Outage

BYRON, Ill. - Operators returned Byron Generating Station Unit 1 to full power today following a refueling and maintenance outage that began Sept. 10. The Exelon Generation nuclear facility, which can power more than two million homes and businesses, is now prepped for an uninterrupted run through the winter months ahead.

'Our technical experts completed thousands of maintenance activities over the last few weeks and ensured both reactors will operate nonstop through the coldest days winter can bring,' said Byron Station Site Vice President Mark Kanavos. 'Our attention to detail in our maintenance and refueling activities is a prime reason why nuclear power plants can run more often than any other major electricity production facilities.'

Over the coming weeks, workers will coordinate the removal of outage equipment and continue with winter prep activities. Other employees will assist with plans for the plant's annual community open house, which will be held onsite in the facility's training building on Monday, Oct. 22 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

'We couldn't perform our annual refueling outages without strong support from local businesses and residents,' said Byron Station Plant Manager Tom Chalmers. 'Now, they can visit our site, talk to plant employees and get a better understanding of what we do each day.'

During the free family-friendly event, employees will be on hand to answer questions and host tours of the plant's control room simulator, where operators train to run the plant at world-class levels of safety.

For more information on the open house and to sign up, visit the Byron Station Facebook page here. Questions about the open house can be directed to Communications Manager Paul Dempsey at 815-406-3554 or paul.dempsey@exeloncorp.com.

Byron Generating Station is in Ogle County, Ill., about 25 miles southwest of Rockford. With both units at full power, the site produces almost 2,500 megawatts, enough electricity to power more than 2 million average American homes.

# # #

About Exelon Generation

Exelon Generation, a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), is one of the largest, most efficient clean energy producers in the U.S., with a generating capacity of more than 32,000 megawatts. Exelon Generation operates the largest U.S. fleet of carbon-free nuclear plants with more than 19,600 megawatts of capacity from 22 reactors at 13 facilities in Illinois, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania. Exelon Generation also operates a diverse mix of wind, solar, landfill gas, hydroelectric, natural gas and oil facilities in 19 states with more than 12,400 megawatts. Exelon Generation has an industry-leading safety record and is an active partner and economic engine in the communities it serves by providing jobs, charitable contributions and tax payments that help towns and regions grow. Follow Exelon Generation on Twitter@ExelonGen, view the Exelon Generation YouTube channel, and visithttp://www.exeloncorp.com/companies/exelon-generation.

