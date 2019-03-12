Exelon : Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Maggie FitzPatrick Inducted into PR Week Hall of Femme

Maggie FitzPatrick, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer for Exelon
Corporation (EXC), today was named to the 2019 PR Week Hall of Femme, an
annual award honoring stand-out women leaders in the communications
industry.
FitzPatrick joins a remarkable list of 13 women executives recognized
for elevating the profession of public relations and serving as
trailblazers in their respective industries. Over the course of her
career, Maggie has risen to the highest levels of her profession,
providing trusted corporate affairs and marketing counsel to top Fortune
100 companies undergoing growth and high-impact transformations.
FitzPatrick started her career in politics and went on to spend more
than a decade at a global public affairs consultancy. She later held the
role of Chief Communication Officer at Cigna and Johnson & Johnson,
before joining Exelon nearly three years ago.
During her time at Exelon, FitzPatrick catalyzed marketing and
communications innovation across the company’s many brands, leading the
corporate affairs function during a transformative period in the
company’s history. Over the past three years, Exelon has been named to
the Fortune 100 and Fortune Most Admired Companies lists and shortly
after her appointment, the Exelon leadership team became the first in
the energy sector to advance enhanced paid family leave and pay equity
programs. The company also is shaping the future clean energy workforce,
investing heavily in STEM education and committing $3 million to STEM
programs aimed at young women as part of the United Nations Women’s
HeForShe gender equity initiative.
“I stand on the shoulders of an incredible line-up of women and mentors
who have shaped my career,” FitzPatrick said. “I share this
recognition with each of them and with the countless women and men
across Exelon who work tirelessly every day to deliver clean and
reliable power and give back to their communities.”
In addition to her business impact, FitzPatrick is being honored for her
unwavering support and advocacy for nonprofit organizations making a
difference in communities across the country.
FitzPatrick serves on the board of trustees at the Meade Center for
American Theater at Arena Stage and the South East Tennis and Learning
Center, in addition to providing strategic guidance in the past few
years to Bright Beginnings, an organization providing essential services
to homeless families and children in Washington, D.C. In her executive
role, FitzPatrick has oversight of more than $50 million in annual
philanthropic giving, which has reached record levels during her time
with the company.
“Maggie FitzPatrick is a powerhouse. She fervently believes, as does
Exelon and Arena Stage, in diversity and inclusion and makes sure women
leaders like me are supported in taking our craft and organizations to
new heights,” said Molly Smith, Artistic Director, Arena Stage. “She’s
smart, creative and courageous and we are beyond lucky to have her on
the Arena Stage Board of Trustees.”
The 2019 Hall of Femme inductees will be profiled in the March/April
issue of PR Week Magazine. The group will be formally honored at
the PR Week Hall of Femme celebration in New York City, on June 5, 2019.
About Exelon
Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with
the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S.
Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada
and had 2018 revenue of $36 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10
million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois,
Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City
Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries.
Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with
more than 32,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and
hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s
cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s
Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to
approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business
customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow
Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.
