Exelon : Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Maggie FitzPatrick Inducted into PR Week Hall of Femme

FitzPatrick recognized for innovative, purpose-driven public relations work and track record of giving back in the community

Maggie FitzPatrick, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer for Exelon Corporation (EXC), today was named to the 2019 PR Week Hall of Femme, an annual award honoring stand-out women leaders in the communications industry.

FitzPatrick joins a remarkable list of 13 women executives recognized for elevating the profession of public relations and serving as trailblazers in their respective industries. Over the course of her career, Maggie has risen to the highest levels of her profession, providing trusted corporate affairs and marketing counsel to top Fortune 100 companies undergoing growth and high-impact transformations.

FitzPatrick started her career in politics and went on to spend more than a decade at a global public affairs consultancy. She later held the role of Chief Communication Officer at Cigna and Johnson & Johnson, before joining Exelon nearly three years ago.

During her time at Exelon, FitzPatrick catalyzed marketing and communications innovation across the company’s many brands, leading the corporate affairs function during a transformative period in the company’s history. Over the past three years, Exelon has been named to the Fortune 100 and Fortune Most Admired Companies lists and shortly after her appointment, the Exelon leadership team became the first in the energy sector to advance enhanced paid family leave and pay equity programs. The company also is shaping the future clean energy workforce, investing heavily in STEM education and committing $3 million to STEM programs aimed at young women as part of the United Nations Women’s HeForShe gender equity initiative.

“I stand on the shoulders of an incredible line-up of women and mentors who have shaped my career,” FitzPatrick said. “I share this recognition with each of them and with the countless women and men across Exelon who work tirelessly every day to deliver clean and reliable power and give back to their communities.”

In addition to her business impact, FitzPatrick is being honored for her unwavering support and advocacy for nonprofit organizations making a difference in communities across the country.

FitzPatrick serves on the board of trustees at the Meade Center for American Theater at Arena Stage and the South East Tennis and Learning Center, in addition to providing strategic guidance in the past few years to Bright Beginnings, an organization providing essential services to homeless families and children in Washington, D.C. In her executive role, FitzPatrick has oversight of more than $50 million in annual philanthropic giving, which has reached record levels during her time with the company.

“Maggie FitzPatrick is a powerhouse. She fervently believes, as does Exelon and Arena Stage, in diversity and inclusion and makes sure women leaders like me are supported in taking our craft and organizations to new heights,” said Molly Smith, Artistic Director, Arena Stage. “She’s smart, creative and courageous and we are beyond lucky to have her on the Arena Stage Board of Trustees.”

The 2019 Hall of Femme inductees will be profiled in the March/April issue of PR Week Magazine. The group will be formally honored at the PR Week Hall of Femme celebration in New York City, on June 5, 2019.

