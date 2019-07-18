Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exelon Corporation    EXC

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exelon : Commends New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the State Legislature for Enacting the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

NEW YORK - Exelon Corporation issued the following statement in response to New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signing the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act into law:

'As the nation's largest producer of emissions-free energy and a leading provider of clean power solutions, Exelon commends Governor Cuomo and the New York State Legislature for their vision in enacting one of the nation's strongest policies to address the urgency of the global climate crisis. The new law builds on New York's leadership in relying on all forms of emissions-free power to achieve the state's climate goals quickly and affordably, which will allow New York to use that clean energy to transition high-emitting industries and the transportation sector away from fossil fuels. We look forward to working with the Governor and state lawmakers to implement this ground-breaking law.'

Disclaimer

Exelon Corporation published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 19:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXELON CORPORATION
03:15pEXELON : Commends New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the State Legislature for E..
PU
11:56aEXELON : More ComEd Customers Going Solar
BU
07/17EXELON : 26 Northern Illinois Communities Awarded Environmental Grants from ComE..
BU
07/17EXELON : BGE Launches First Energy Savings Day of 2019 to Help Customers Save on..
AQ
07/16EXELON : New Survey Reveals Crucial Need to Empower Women to Lead Climate Change..
PU
07/15EXELON : Current report filing
PU
07/15EXELON CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/11EXELON : BGE celebrates National Lineworker Appreciation Day 2019
AQ
07/04EXELON : BGE Celebrates Fourth Year of Smart Energy Workforce Development Progra..
AQ
07/02COMED : Solar Training Report Shines Light on Progress
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32 072 M
EBIT 2019 5 165 M
Net income 2019 3 104 M
Debt 2019 34 148 M
Yield 2019 2,98%
P/E ratio 2019 15,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,54x
EV / Sales2020 2,61x
Capitalization 47 188 M
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 52,74  $
Last Close Price 48,60  $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Chairman
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION7.76%47 188
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.76%100 533
ENEL29.12%74 324
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.29%64 898
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.42%62 079
IBERDROLA22.17%60 753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About