Exelon : Commends New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the State Legislature for Enacting the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act

NEW YORK - Exelon Corporation issued the following statement in response to New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signing the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act into law:

'As the nation's largest producer of emissions-free energy and a leading provider of clean power solutions, Exelon commends Governor Cuomo and the New York State Legislature for their vision in enacting one of the nation's strongest policies to address the urgency of the global climate crisis. The new law builds on New York's leadership in relying on all forms of emissions-free power to achieve the state's climate goals quickly and affordably, which will allow New York to use that clean energy to transition high-emitting industries and the transportation sector away from fossil fuels. We look forward to working with the Governor and state lawmakers to implement this ground-breaking law.'