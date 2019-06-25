Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exelon Corporation    EXC

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exelon : Declares Dividend_3986

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 04:41pm EDT

Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend

Page 1 of 2

Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend

Page 2 of 2

Leading the way in energy generation, energy sales and delivery to millions of customers across North America.

Disclaimer

Exelon Corporation published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 20:40:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXELON CORPORATION
04:41pEXELON : Declares Dividend_3986
PU
04:26pEXELON : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results_3988
PU
04:26pEXELON : Statement on Pennsylvania Joining the U.S. Climate Alliance and Releasi..
PU
04:11pEXELON : Generation's 'Fishing For A Cure' Raises $60,000 For Pediatric Cancer R..
PU
03:36pEXELON : Three Mile Island Unit 1 To Shut Down By September 30, 2019_3991
PU
03:36pEXELON : Receives Three National Best Workplace Honors_3994
PU
03:36pEXELON : Oswego County Nuclear Power Plants' Siren Test Scheduled for June 4_399..
PU
01:01pEXELON : Handley Generating Station Putting a Spark in Learning through the Vita..
PU
06/24EXELON : BGE Customers Receive $25 for Old, Working Window Air Conditioners and ..
AQ
06/21NEW ANALYSIS : U.S. Power Sector Continues March Away from Coal
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 32 777 M
EBIT 2019 5 128 M
Net income 2019 3 075 M
Debt 2019 34 260 M
Yield 2019 2,88%
P/E ratio 2019 16,01
P/E ratio 2020 16,21
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
Capitalization 48 703 M
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 53,3 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Chairman
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION11.22%47 111
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.78%95 586
ENEL23.41%64 224
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.18%62 627
IBERDROLA27.44%61 823
DOMINION ENERGY INC.10.86%60 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About