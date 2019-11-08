Exelon : Declares Dividend_4035

NOVEMBER 1, 2019 CHICAGO - The Board of Directors of Exelon Corporation declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.3625 per share on Exelon's common stock. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, to shareholders of record of Exelon as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Exelon Corporation published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 16:19:03 UTC