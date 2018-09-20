Log in
EXELON CORPORATION (EXC)
Exelon : GE power CEO reveals problem with new turbine model, shares drop

09/20/2018
(Reuters) - General Electric Co shares fell sharply on Thursday after the chief of its power division revealed a problem with its newest line of natural gas-fired power turbines, prompting J.P. Morgan to cut its price target for GE's underperforming stock.

The company has discovered an "oxidation issue" that affects the lifespan of blades in its HA-Class turbines, a major product for GE's power division, GE Power Chief Executive Russell Stokes said in a letter posted on LinkedIn.

"Obviously, this was a frustrating development, for us, as well as for our customers," Stokes said in the blog, first posted on Wednesday, adding that the company had implemented a fix that had the turbines working within targeted parameters.

Stokes provided no further details about the problem.

J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa said in a research note on Thursday that the problem appeared to have resulted in a broken turbine blade at a power plant in Texas owned by Exelon, based on discussions with GE and Exelon.

"Our channel checks, confirmed now by GE Power CEO, GE investor relations and the customer suggest GE has experienced a failure in a 1st stage blade," Tusa wrote in the note. He cut his price target on the stock to $10 from $11.

GE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Exelon said it was not immediately able to comment.

GE shares were down around 2 percent to $12.65 in premarket trading on Thursday.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
EXELON CORPORATION -2.17% 43.24 Delayed Quote.9.72%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1.58% 12.86 Delayed Quote.-27.45%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 32 383 M
EBIT 2018 5 077 M
Net income 2018 2 986 M
Debt 2018 34 376 M
Yield 2018 3,19%
P/E ratio 2018 14,43
P/E ratio 2019 14,14
EV / Sales 2018 2,35x
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capitalization 41 766 M
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 45,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Chairman
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION9.72%41 766
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.78%57 052
IBERDROLA-1.64%47 487
DOMINION ENERGY-11.28%46 169
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.86%44 318
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-1.55%34 988
