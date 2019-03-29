Exelon : Generation Donates $25,000 to Eddystone Fire Department to Help Fund New Fire Truck_3974

Exelon Generation Donates $25,000 to Eddystone Fire Department to Help Fund New Fire Truck
MARCH 29, 2019KENNETT SQUARE, PA - Eddystone Fire Department thanked Exelon Generation for its $25,000 donation to help fund a new fire truck at an event held today.
"We value the first responders who support our facilities and the communities we serve," said John Barnes, president of Exelon Power and senior vice president of Exelon Generation. "We are proud to show our gratitude to the Eddystone Fire Department with this contribution to help fund top‑of‑the‑line equipment for these brave men and women."
The Eddystone Fire Department unveiled their new 2019 Pierce Saber Custom Pumper truck and demonstrated its operations to those gathered at the event held at the fire station.
Eddystone Fire Chief Andrew Walsh added, "We appreciate Exelon Generation's generous donation of $25,000 which put us over the top with the funds needed to purchase this new pumper that will help us save lives and property in the Eddystone region for years to come."
Exelon Generation officials present $25,000 donation to Eddystone Fire Department personnel to help purchase the new pumper behind them
Eddystone firefighters demonstrate their new pumper that Exelon Generation's donation helped purchase
