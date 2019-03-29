Log in
Exelon : Generation Donates $25,000 to Eddystone Fire Department to Help Fund New Fire Truck_3974

03/29/2019

Exelon Generation Donates $25,000 to Eddystone Fire Department to Help Fund New Fire Truck

MARCH 29, 2019KENNETT SQUARE, PA - Eddystone Fire Department thanked Exelon Generation for its $25,000 donation to help fund a new fire truck at an event held today.

"We value the first responders who support our facilities and the communities we serve," said John Barnes, president of Exelon Power and senior vice president of Exelon Generation. "We are proud to show our gratitude to the Eddystone Fire Department with this contribution to help fund topoftheline equipment for these brave men and women."

The Eddystone Fire Department unveiled their new 2019 Pierce Saber Custom Pumper truck and demonstrated its operations to those gathered at the event held at the fire station.

Eddystone Fire Chief Andrew Walsh added, "We appreciate Exelon Generation's generous donation of $25,000 which put us over the top with the funds needed to purchase this new pumper that will help us save lives and property in the Eddystone region for years to come."

Exelon Generation officials present $25,000 donation to Eddystone Fire Department personnel to help purchase the new pumper behind them

Eddystone firefighters demonstrate their new pumper that Exelon Generation's donation helped purchase

###

Exelon Generation, a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), is one of the largest, most efficient clean energy producers in the U.S., with a generating capacity of more than 32,000 megawatts. Exelon Generation operates the largest U.S. fleet of carbonfree nuclear plants with 19,600 megawatts of capacity from 22 reactors at 13 facilities in Illinois, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania. Exelon Generation also operates a diverse mix of wind, solar, landfill gas, hydroelectric, natural gas and oil facilities in 19 states with more than 12,400 megawatts. Exelon Generation has an industryleading safety record and is an active partner and economic engine in the communities it serves by providing jobs, charitable contributions and tax payments that help towns and regions grow. Follow Exelon Generation on Twitter @ExelonGen, view the Exelon Generation YouTube channel, and visit http://www.exeloncorp.com/companies/exelongeneration.

Exelon Corporation published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 23:16:01 UTC
