Exelon : Generation Files Three Mile Island Unit 1 Decommissioning Report with NRC_3979

|
APRIL 5, 2019
|
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. - Exelon Generation, owner and operator of the Three Mile
|
|
Island (TMI) Unit 1 nuclear energy facility, today filed the federally required Post
|
|
Shutdown Decommissioning Activities Report (PSDAR) detailing plans for the
|
|
plant after its final shutdown, scheduled Sept. 2019.
|
|
"Even while we continue to safely operate Three Mile Island at industry‑leading
|
|
levels, we have a responsibility to prepare the plant, along with our community
|
|
and our employees, for decommissioning," said TMI Unit 1 Site Vice President
|
|
Edward Callan. "At the same time, we are actively engaged with stakeholders
|
|
and policymakers on a solution to preserve Pennsylvania's nuclear facilities and
|
|
the clean, reliable energy and good‑paying jobs they provide - a solution that
|
|
will maintain nuclear energy's $2 billion annual contribution to the state's
|
|
economy and its approximately 16,000 direct and indirect Pennsylvania jobs.
|
|
However, time is not on our side."
|
|
In the filing with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Exelon Generation
|
|
selected "SAFSTOR," one of three federally allowed decommissioning options
|
|
for the plant, and outlined a plan to dismantle large components, including the
|
|
station's cooling towers, beginning in 2074. The SAFSTOR option provides a
|
|
safer environment for our decommissioning workforce by allowing additional
|
|
time for normal radioactive decay, which results in less waste and lower
|
|
radiation exposure.
|
|
Used nuclear fuel will be transitioned into the spent fuel pool and then moved to
|
|
dry cask storage by the end of 2022, where it will be protected in a hardened
|
|
facility with multiple layers of structural, human and electronic security. Facility
|
|
staffing will decrease in three phases from 675 employees in 2017 when Exelon
|
|
announced the plant's premature retirement to 50 full‑time employees in 2022,
|
|
absent market or policy reform.
|
|
The current market design fails to properly recognize the significant
|
|
environmental and resiliency attributes associated with the carbon‑free,
|
|
reliable energy generated at TMI and nuclear plants across the Commonwealth.
|
|
Absent action in the coming months by Pennsylvania policymakers, the loss of
|
|
nuclear plants will increase air pollution, compromise the resiliency of the
|
|
electric grid, raise energy prices for consumers, eliminate thousands of good‑
|
|
paying local jobs and weaken the state's economy.
|
|
Today's decommissioning report filing is required by the NRC as part of the
|
|
process to shut down the plant; however, the plant will remain operating if a
|
|
policy solution is enacted.