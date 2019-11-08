Exelon : Ginna Nuclear Power Plant Celebrates Five Decades of Carbon-Free, Reliable Power and Community Stewardship_4037

Nuclear station holds world reliability record for number
of hours online, providing reliable emissions-free energy for
500,000 homes
NOVEMBER 7, 2019 ONTARIO, N.Y. - Exelon Generation's R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant is celebrating a strong record of reliable carbon‑free power generation and community stewardship since the first nuclear reaction took place in Ontario, New York 50 years ago on November 9, 1969.
The plant has been generating enough carbon‑free electricity to power approximately 500,000 homes and businesses while preventing the release of more than two million tons of carbon dioxide annually-the equivalent of taking approximately 400,000 cars off the road. More than 1,000 tons of nitrogen oxide and 1,040 tons of sulfur dioxide also are avoided each year.
"Nuclear energy remains a reliable source of zero‑emissions energy, providing electricity 24 hours a day, seven days a week through all weather conditions," said R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant Site Vice President, Paul Swift. "Last year, New York's four nuclear units provided more than 40 percent of the state's emissions‑free electricity while avoiding 16 million tons of carbon annually- that's equivalent to 3.3 million cars running the roads."
In addition to serving the region as a source of carbon‑free energy, the site has been a strong corporate citizen, supporting education initiatives, environmental and conservation projects, and numerous charitable organizations. The site's annual giving campaign is currently underway and has already collected more than $150,000 in donations that will support the communities where employees live and work.
"Exelon Generation is an incredible community partner," said State Senator Pamela Helming. "I am proud to work with them and celebrate their contributions to the region. As one of the largest employers in Wayne County, they continue to invest in their most valuable resource - their employees ‑‑ and are committed to providing the reliable energy that keeps the lights on in our homes and powers our economy."
Exelon Generation's investments in state‑of‑the art technology and maintenance help ensure R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant generates carbon‑ free power more than 95 percent of the time, making it one of New York's most efficient and reliable power generators. The plant achieved its highest‑ever capacity factor in 2016, reliably generating electricity 99.6 percent of the year.
"Meticulous care, investments and upgrades have resulted in a resilient plant that can serve the region with clean energy well into the future," said Ginna's Plant Manager, Daren Blankenship. "Ginna has more online hours than any nuclear plant in the world and we proudly look forward to maintaining that record."
In addition to environmental and reliability benefits, R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant provides significant economic stimulus in the region, directly employing hundreds of people and adding another 800 to 1,000 jobs during bi‑annual refueling outages. A 2015 NEI study found that the plant's operation generates $358 million of annual economic output statewide and $450 million annually across the United States.
"Over the decades, Ginna has been such an integral part of our region," said Assemblyman Brian Manktelow. "This long‑enduring operation, its employees and its collaborative efforts with Wayne County are very much appreciated."
R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant is located on 426 acres along the south shores of Lake Ontario in Ontario, NY, about 20 miles northeast of Rochester and 53 miles southwest of Exelon's Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station.
Exelon Corporation published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 16:19:03 UTC