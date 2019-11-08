Exelon : Ginna Nuclear Power Plant Celebrates Five Decades of Carbon-Free, Reliable Power and Community Stewardship_4037

NOVEMBER 7, 2019 ONTARIO, N.Y. - Exelon Generation's R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant is celebrating a strong record of reliable carbon‑free power generation and community stewardship since the first nuclear reaction took place in Ontario, New York 50 years ago on November 9, 1969.

The plant has been generating enough carbon‑free electricity to power approximately 500,000 homes and businesses while preventing the release of more than two million tons of carbon dioxide annually-the equivalent of taking approximately 400,000 cars off the road. More than 1,000 tons of nitrogen oxide and 1,040 tons of sulfur dioxide also are avoided each year.

"Nuclear energy remains a reliable source of zero‑emissions energy, providing electricity 24 hours a day, seven days a week through all weather conditions," said R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant Site Vice President, Paul Swift. "Last year, New York's four nuclear units provided more than 40 percent of the state's emissions‑free electricity while avoiding 16 million tons of carbon annually- that's equivalent to 3.3 million cars running the roads."

In addition to serving the region as a source of carbon‑free energy, the site has been a strong corporate citizen, supporting education initiatives, environmental and conservation projects, and numerous charitable organizations. The site's annual giving campaign is currently underway and has already collected more than $150,000 in donations that will support the communities where employees live and work.

"Exelon Generation is an incredible community partner," said State Senator Pamela Helming. "I am proud to work with them and celebrate their contributions to the region. As one of the largest employers in Wayne County, they continue to invest in their most valuable resource - their employees ‑‑ and are committed to providing the reliable energy that keeps the lights on in our homes and powers our economy."

Exelon Generation's investments in state‑of‑the art technology and maintenance help ensure R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant generates carbon‑ free power more than 95 percent of the time, making it one of New York's most efficient and reliable power generators. The plant achieved its highest‑ever capacity factor in 2016, reliably generating electricity 99.6 percent of the year.