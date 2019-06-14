Exelon : Handley Generating Station Putting a Spark in Learning through the Vital Link Program

FORT WORTH, Texas - Earlier this morning, Handley Generating Station capped off a dynamic week marking the 13th annual Vital Link Program. The weeklong program brought local middle school students to the plant to learn firsthand about a range of power plant topics. Today, students participated in safety activities, including a hands-on demonstration of how to use a fire extinguisher using a state-of-the-art laser-driven extinguisher simulator. To close out the week, the Euless Fire Department provided real-life context around fire safety and each student earned a certificate in basic training in firefighting.

'We aim to teach these young students why school, and every subject, is important for their development,' said Handley Plant Manager Carlos Lopez. 'Through this program, we hope to open students' eyes to the different types of opportunities available to them as we invest in the next generation and our future workforce.'

This year marks the thirteenth year of partnership between Exelon Generation's Handley Station and the Fort Worth Independent School District. The Vital Link Program gives students an inside look at plant operations, safety practices, power plant chemistry, and life skills. The program is free and is offered exclusively to Fort Worth ISD students that are entering seventh grade in the fall.

