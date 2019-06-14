Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exelon Corporation    EXC

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exelon : Handley Generating Station Putting a Spark in Learning through the Vital Link Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 05:04pm EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas - Earlier this morning, Handley Generating Station capped off a dynamic week marking the 13th annual Vital Link Program. The weeklong program brought local middle school students to the plant to learn firsthand about a range of power plant topics. Today, students participated in safety activities, including a hands-on demonstration of how to use a fire extinguisher using a state-of-the-art laser-driven extinguisher simulator. To close out the week, the Euless Fire Department provided real-life context around fire safety and each student earned a certificate in basic training in firefighting.

'We aim to teach these young students why school, and every subject, is important for their development,' said Handley Plant Manager Carlos Lopez. 'Through this program, we hope to open students' eyes to the different types of opportunities available to them as we invest in the next generation and our future workforce.'

This year marks the thirteenth year of partnership between Exelon Generation's Handley Station and the Fort Worth Independent School District. The Vital Link Program gives students an inside look at plant operations, safety practices, power plant chemistry, and life skills. The program is free and is offered exclusively to Fort Worth ISD students that are entering seventh grade in the fall.

# # #

Exelon Generation, a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), is one of the largest, most efficient clean energy producers in the U.S., with a generating capacity of more than 32,000 megawatts. Exelon Generation operates the largest U.S. fleet of carbon-free nuclear plants with more than 19,600 megawatts of capacity from 22 reactors at 13 facilities in Illinois, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania. Exelon Generation also operates a diverse mix of wind, solar, landfill gas, hydroelectric, natural gas and oil facilities in 19 states with more than 12,400 megawatts. Exelon Generation has an industry-leading safety record and is an active partner and economic engine in the communities it serves by providing jobs, charitable contributions and tax payments that help towns and regions grow. Follow Exelon Generation on Twitter@ExelonGen, view the Exelon Generation YouTube channel, and visithttp://www.exeloncorp.com/companies/exelon-generation.

Disclaimer

Exelon Corporation published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 21:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXELON CORPORATION
05:04pEXELON : Handley Generating Station Putting a Spark in Learning through the Vita..
PU
06/13EXELON : EEI elects new leadership with Exelons Crane named chairman of board
AQ
06/13EXELON : EEI names Exelon Corp. CEO its new chairman
AQ
06/12Dave & Buster's tumbles while Mattel and Exelon rise
AQ
06/05EXELON : Dearborn Homes Community Set to Go Solar
BU
05/29EXELON : Oswego County Nuclear Power Plants' Siren Test Scheduled for June 4
PU
05/27EXELON : BGE Requests Regulatory Rate Review of Investments in Natural Gas and E..
AQ
05/23EXELON : Northwood Elementary is Winning School in 2019 Wires Down Video Challen..
AQ
05/22EXELON : Statewide Emergency Exercise Prepares Agencies for Severe Weather and O..
BU
05/21COMED : Customers Save $4 Billion Thanks to Energy Efficiency Offerings
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 32 364 M
EBIT 2019 5 152 M
Net income 2019 3 057 M
Debt 2019 34 087 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 15,79
P/E ratio 2020 16,13
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
EV / Sales 2020 2,58x
Capitalization 48 499 M
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 52,6 $
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Chairman
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION11.24%47 111
NEXTERA ENERGY INC17.81%95 586
ENEL18.77%64 224
DUKE ENERGY CORP0.54%62 627
IBERDROLA26.82%61 823
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.45%60 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About