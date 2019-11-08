Log in
Exelon : Joint Statement on the Science-Based Climate Policy Agenda_4036

11/08/2019 | 11:20am EST

NOVEMBER 4,

This week, ten national environmental NGOs called on corporations to adopt a

2019

sciencebased climate policy agenda and framework to advocate for federal

policies that are consistent with achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Our

companies have long supported an economywide approach to reducing

greenhouse gas emissions that promotes investments in clean and renewable

energy while at the same time mitigating the risks to our customers and

energy infrastructure due to the changing climate.

Our companies operate and manage fossilfuel, nuclear, hydropower, solar,

wind, and other renewable generation as well as electricity and natural gas

transmission and distribution systems across the United States. Many of our

companies have adopted carbon pollution reduction goals, yet an effective,

marketbased and economywide national policy that establishes meaningfully

GHG emissions targets is critical to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Such a policy also importantly provides longterm investment signals and

regulatory certainty for clean energy technologies and infrastructure, which can

spur innovation. The sciencebased climate policy agenda of advocacy,

alignment, and allocation are consistent with our companies' actions, and we

remain committed to these efforts.

The electric sector has invested, and will continue to invest, in clean energy in

response to customer demands, state and local policy, and market dynamics.

However, we agree with the call for companies to support a federal policy or

suite of policies that establish a clear greenhouse gas emission reduction

trajectory. Such policies are critical to providing regulatory certainty for long

term investments in clean energy, which will allow the electric sector to pursue

costeffective emission reduction opportunities, invest in the necessary electric

and transportation infrastructure, and ensure our industry continues to provide

affordable and reliable electric service to our customers.

Businesses play a critical role in addressing the threat of climate change. We

stand ready to continue to advocate for policies that are consistent with

achieving net zero decarbonization goals by midcentury.

Exelon Corporation published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 16:19:03 UTC
