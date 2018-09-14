Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exelon Corporation    EXC

EXELON CORPORATION (EXC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Exelon : Maryland Utilities Issue Request for Proposals for the Supply of Wholesale Electric Power

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 10:26pm CEST

The Potomac Edison Company (PE), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Delmarva Power, and Pepco have issued Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for full-requirements, wholesale electric power supply to meet their Standard Offer Service (SOS) obligations in their Maryland service territories.

Each utility will provide market-based supply service to some or all of its electric customers who do not take service from competitive retail suppliers. The RFPs will consist of supply contracts ranging in term from three to twenty-four months. For BGE, Delmarva Power, and Pepco, the bidding for Residential contracts will occur in two procurements – October 2018 and April 2019, and the contract term will be twenty-four months. For PE, the bidding for Residential contracts will occur in four procurements – October 2018, January, April, and June 2019, and the contract term will range from twelve to twenty-four months. For BGE, the bidding for small commercial Type I contracts will occur in two procurements – October 2018 and April 2019, and the contract term will be twenty-four months.

For PE, the bidding for small commercial Type I contracts will occur in one procurement – October 2018, and the contract term will be twenty-four months. For Delmarva Power and Pepco, the bidding for small commercial Type I, is combined with Residential contracts and will occur in two procurements – October 2018 and April 2019, and the contract term will be for twenty-four months. For all the Maryland Utilities, the bidding for larger commercial Type II contracts will be for three-month term contracts and will occur quarterly. The quarterly procurements will occur in October 2018, January, April and June 2019. Further details regarding the procurement schedule, including the bid due dates for this multi-procurement process can be found in the RFP documents. The four utilities will concurrently conduct their bidding processes under uniform rules and timetables.

The utilities are requesting proposals totaling approximately 4,108 megawatts (MW), including:

  • 516 MW for PE
  • 1,731 MW for BGE
  • 462 MW for Delmarva Power
  • 1,399 MW for Pepco

A joint-utility pre-bid webinar will be held on September 20, 2018, at 1:00 EDT. The webinar will review the general RFP structure and process, the specific utility bid plans, and the power supply contract.

Additional details regarding the RFPs, the pre-bid webinar, and utility contact information can be found by visiting any of the following utility RFP websites:

       

PE

www.firstenergycorp.com/mdsosrfp

BGE

rfp.bge.com

Delmarva Power

www.delmarva.com/mdrfp

Pepco

www.pepco.com/mdrfp

 


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXELON CORPORATION
10:26pEXELON : Maryland Utilities Issue Request for Proposals for the Supply of Wholes..
BU
06:23pEXELON : Statement on the U.S. Court of Appeals Decision to Uphold the Legality ..
BU
05:27pEXELON : Constellation to Power Herman Miller's Spring Lake Manufacturing Locati..
AQ
09/13EXELON : Media Invited to Attend Oyster Creek Closing Ceremony
BU
09/12EXELON : Constellation To Power Herman Miller's Spring Lake Manufacturing Locati..
PR
09/11EXELON : Lawmakers talk Conowingo, opioids
AQ
09/10EXELON : Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station Hosts Community Information Night on ..
PU
09/10EXELON : FitzPatrick Nuclear Plant Refueling Outage Underway
PU
09/10EXELON : Generation Kicks Off Fall Maintenance Work at Illinois Nuclear Units, A..
PU
09/07EXELON : Announces New Appointments in Finance and Investor Relations
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:37pExelon praises appeals court ruling backing Illinois nuclear subsidies 
09/11Utilities Dashboard - Update 
09/07Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) August Summary 
09/07Buy United Parcel Service - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/6/18) 
08/24John's July Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 32 383 M
EBIT 2018 5 077 M
Net income 2018 2 986 M
Debt 2018 34 376 M
Yield 2018 3,10%
P/E ratio 2018 14,83
P/E ratio 2019 14,53
EV / Sales 2018 2,39x
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
Capitalization 42 925 M
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 45,7 $
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Chairman
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION12.76%42 925
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.33%58 520
DOMINION ENERGY-10.95%47 189
IBERDROLA-3.31%46 727
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.26%44 916
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-1.44%35 969
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.