Exelon : Maryland Utilities Issue Request for Proposals for the Supply of Wholesale Electric Power

The Potomac Edison Company (PE), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company
(BGE), Delmarva Power, and Pepco have issued Requests for Proposals
(RFPs) for full-requirements, wholesale electric power supply to meet
their Standard Offer Service (SOS) obligations in their Maryland service
territories.
Each utility will provide market-based supply service to some or all of
its electric customers who do not take service from competitive retail
suppliers. The RFPs will consist of supply contracts ranging in term
from three to twenty-four months. For BGE, Delmarva Power, and Pepco,
the bidding for Residential contracts will occur in two procurements –
October 2018 and April 2019, and the contract term will be twenty-four
months. For PE, the bidding for Residential contracts will occur in four
procurements – October 2018, January, April, and June 2019, and the
contract term will range from twelve to twenty-four months. For BGE, the
bidding for small commercial Type I contracts will occur in two
procurements – October 2018 and April 2019, and the contract term will
be twenty-four months.
For PE, the bidding for small commercial Type I contracts will occur in
one procurement – October 2018, and the contract term will be
twenty-four months. For Delmarva Power and Pepco, the bidding for small
commercial Type I, is combined with Residential contracts and will occur
in two procurements – October 2018 and April 2019, and the contract term
will be for twenty-four months. For all the Maryland Utilities, the
bidding for larger commercial Type II contracts will be for three-month
term contracts and will occur quarterly. The quarterly procurements will
occur in October 2018, January, April and June 2019. Further details
regarding the procurement schedule, including the bid due dates for this
multi-procurement process can be found in the RFP documents. The four
utilities will concurrently conduct their bidding processes under
uniform rules and timetables.
The utilities are requesting proposals totaling approximately 4,108
megawatts (MW), including:
-
516 MW for PE
-
1,731 MW for BGE
-
462 MW for Delmarva Power
-
1,399 MW for Pepco
A joint-utility pre-bid webinar will be held on September 20, 2018, at
1:00 EDT. The webinar will review the general RFP structure and process,
the specific utility bid plans, and the power supply contract.
Additional details regarding the RFPs, the pre-bid webinar, and utility
contact information can be found by visiting any of the following
utility RFP websites:
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005569/en/