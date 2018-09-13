Exelon : Media Invited to Attend Oyster Creek Closing Ceremony

Following the permanent shutdown of Oyster Creek Generating Station on Monday, September 17, Exelon Generation will host a media briefing for reporters. Following a short program in the station’s training center, Exelon executives, town officials, employees and retirees will be on hand for questions, interviews and tours of Oyster Creek’s “Hall of Memories” museum. A full media kit, including simulated shutdown footage, will be provided.

Due to strict security requirements, access to the main facility is prohibited. Please do not attempt to enter the plant’s vehicle checkpoint. Credentialed reporters should use the north entrance and proceed to the training center in the rear of the property. Satellite production vehicles are welcome and interviews can be conducted inside or outside the training center.

DATE: Monday, September 17, 2018

TIME: 1 to 3 p.m.

LOCATION: Oyster Creek Hall of Memories, Building 12, Exelon Training Center, 800, Route 9, Forked River, NJ. (Google Map Plus Code: RQ7H+JX Lacey Township, New Jersey)

CONTACT: Suzanne D’Ambrosio, 609-971-2185 or 609-290-3650

