Exelon : Media Invited to Attend Oyster Creek Closing Ceremony

Following the permanent shutdown of Oyster Creek Generating Station on
Monday, September 17, Exelon Generation will host a media briefing for
reporters. Following a short program in the station’s training center,
Exelon executives, town officials, employees and retirees will be on
hand for questions, interviews and tours of Oyster Creek’s “Hall of
Memories” museum. A full media kit, including simulated shutdown
footage, will be provided.
Due to strict security requirements, access to the main facility is
prohibited. Please do not attempt to enter the plant’s vehicle
checkpoint. Credentialed reporters should use the north entrance and
proceed to the training center in the rear of the property.
Satellite production vehicles are welcome and interviews can be
conducted inside or outside the training center.
DATE: Monday, September 17, 2018
TIME: 1 to 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Oyster Creek Hall of Memories, Building 12, Exelon
Training Center, 800, Route 9, Forked River, NJ. (Google Map Plus Code:
RQ7H+JX Lacey Township, New Jersey)
CONTACT: Suzanne D’Ambrosio, 609-971-2185 or 609-290-3650
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005858/en/