Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exelon Corporation    EXC

EXELON CORPORATION (EXC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Exelon : Media Invited to Attend Oyster Creek Closing Ceremony

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 02:43am CEST

Following the permanent shutdown of Oyster Creek Generating Station on Monday, September 17, Exelon Generation will host a media briefing for reporters. Following a short program in the station’s training center, Exelon executives, town officials, employees and retirees will be on hand for questions, interviews and tours of Oyster Creek’s “Hall of Memories” museum. A full media kit, including simulated shutdown footage, will be provided.

Due to strict security requirements, access to the main facility is prohibited. Please do not attempt to enter the plant’s vehicle checkpoint. Credentialed reporters should use the north entrance and proceed to the training center in the rear of the property. Satellite production vehicles are welcome and interviews can be conducted inside or outside the training center.

DATE: Monday, September 17, 2018

TIME: 1 to 3 p.m.

LOCATION: Oyster Creek Hall of Memories, Building 12, Exelon Training Center, 800, Route 9, Forked River, NJ. (Google Map Plus Code: RQ7H+JX Lacey Township, New Jersey)

CONTACT: Suzanne D’Ambrosio, 609-971-2185 or 609-290-3650


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXELON CORPORATION
02:43aEXELON : Media Invited to Attend Oyster Creek Closing Ceremony
BU
09/14EXELON : Maryland Utilities Issue Request for Proposals for the Supply of Wholes..
BU
09/14EXELON : Statement on the U.S. Court of Appeals Decision to Uphold the Legality ..
BU
09/14EXELON : Constellation to Power Herman Miller's Spring Lake Manufacturing Locati..
AQ
09/13EXELON : Media Invited to Attend Oyster Creek Closing Ceremony
BU
09/12EXELON : Constellation To Power Herman Miller's Spring Lake Manufacturing Locati..
PR
09/11EXELON : Lawmakers talk Conowingo, opioids
AQ
09/10EXELON : Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station Hosts Community Information Night on ..
PU
09/10EXELON : FitzPatrick Nuclear Plant Refueling Outage Underway
PU
09/10EXELON : Generation Kicks Off Fall Maintenance Work at Illinois Nuclear Units, A..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/14Exelon praises appeals court ruling backing Illinois nuclear subsidies 
09/11Utilities Dashboard - Update 
09/07Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) August Summary 
09/07Buy United Parcel Service - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/6/18) 
08/24John's July Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 32 383 M
EBIT 2018 5 077 M
Net income 2018 2 986 M
Debt 2018 34 376 M
Yield 2018 3,10%
P/E ratio 2018 14,83
P/E ratio 2019 14,53
EV / Sales 2018 2,39x
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
Capitalization 42 925 M
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 45,7 $
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Chairman
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION11.85%42 925
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.33%58 520
DOMINION ENERGY-10.95%47 189
IBERDROLA-3.31%46 727
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.26%44 916
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-1.44%35 969
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.