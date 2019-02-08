Exelon : Profit Falls More Than 90%

By Allison Prang



Fourth-quarter profit at Exelon Corp. (EXC) decreased from the comparable quarter a year earlier as the company recorded a $739 million income deduction and its income-tax benefit declined.

Exelon reported net income of $152 million, down 92%. The firm said earnings were 16 cents a share, down from $1.94 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting 81 cents a share.

The company recorded $739 million in deductions compared with $61 million for the comparable 2017 quarter. The fourth quarter of 2017 also included a $726 million income-tax benefit while the fourth quarter of 2018 included a benefit of $142 million.

Adjusted earnings were 58 cents a share, up from 56 cents a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting adjusted earnings of 57 cents a share.

Operating revenues rose 5.1%, to $8.81 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $7.2 billion.

The company is expecting adjusted earnings for 2019 to be between $3 and $3.30 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv are expecting adjusted earnings of $3.17 a share.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com