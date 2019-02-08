Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exelon Corporation    EXC

EXELON CORPORATION (EXC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/07 04:02:03 pm
48.13 USD   +1.71%
07:41aEXELON : Profit Falls More Than 90%
DJ
07:16aEXELON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:00aEXELON : BGE Customers Continue to Experience Improving Electric Reliability
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exelon : Profit Falls More Than 90%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 07:41am EST

By Allison Prang

Fourth-quarter profit at Exelon Corp. (EXC) decreased from the comparable quarter a year earlier as the company recorded a $739 million income deduction and its income-tax benefit declined.

Exelon reported net income of $152 million, down 92%. The firm said earnings were 16 cents a share, down from $1.94 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting 81 cents a share.

The company recorded $739 million in deductions compared with $61 million for the comparable 2017 quarter. The fourth quarter of 2017 also included a $726 million income-tax benefit while the fourth quarter of 2018 included a benefit of $142 million.

Adjusted earnings were 58 cents a share, up from 56 cents a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting adjusted earnings of 57 cents a share.

Operating revenues rose 5.1%, to $8.81 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $7.2 billion.

The company is expecting adjusted earnings for 2019 to be between $3 and $3.30 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv are expecting adjusted earnings of $3.17 a share.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXELON CORPORATION 1.71% 48.13 Delayed Quote.6.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXELON CORPORATION
07:41aEXELON : Profit Falls More Than 90%
DJ
07:16aEXELON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:00aEXELON : BGE Customers Continue to Experience Improving Electric Reliability
AQ
06:55aEXELON CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
06:48aEXELON : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Initiates 2019 Fi..
BU
02/07EXELON : Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting
BU
02/05EXELON CORPORATION : Declares Dividend
BU
02/05EXELON : BGE Economic Impact Exceeds $5.4 Billion
AQ
02/05EXELON : BGE Now Accepting Entries for Wires Down Video Challenge; Contest promo..
AQ
02/05VIKING COLD SOLUTIONS : and Constellation to Offer Efficiency Made Easy Program ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33 715 M
EBIT 2018 5 086 M
Net income 2018 2 855 M
Debt 2018 34 141 M
Yield 2018 2,86%
P/E ratio 2018 15,49
P/E ratio 2019 15,30
EV / Sales 2018 2,39x
EV / Sales 2019 2,48x
Capitalization 46 542 M
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 48,1 $
Spread / Average Target -0,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Chairman
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION6.72%46 542
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.68%63 788
DOMINION ENERGY0.46%56 429
IBERDROLA3.16%53 521
SOUTHERN COMPANY11.93%50 580
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER5.98%39 177
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.