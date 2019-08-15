Exelon : Proposed Study Plan

A. Karen Hill, Esq. Telephone 202.347.7500 Vice President Fax 202.347.7501 Federal Regulatory Affairs www.exeloncorp.com Exelon Corporation 101 Constitution Avenue, NW Suite 400 East Washington, DC 20001

August 24, 2009

Kimberly D. Bose

Secretary

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

888 First Street, N.E.

Washington, DC 20426

Re: Muddy Run Pumped Storage Project, FERC Project No. 2355; Filing of Proposed Study Plan

Dear Secretary Bose:

Pursuant to the regulations of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (Commission or FERC), 18 C.F.R. § 5.11, Exelon Corporation on behalf of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Exelon) encloses for filing the Proposed Study Plan (PSP) for the relicensing of the Muddy Run Pumped Storage Project (Muddy Run Project), FERC Project No. 2355.

Exelon received study requests from six federal and state resource agencies and three nongovernmental organizations. In addition, FERC staff issued study requests. Exelon also proposed studies in Section 5 of the Muddy Run Project Pre-Application Document (PAD). On June 10-12, 2009, several agencies and interested members of the public attended FERC's scoping meetings and provided oral comments and suggestions.

In addition to the study requests, the FERC, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC), and the Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC) provided comments on the PAD and requested additional information. Exelon has addressed these additional information requests (AIRs) in Section 2.0 of the PSP and will also incorporate relevant information into their Preliminary Licensing Proposal and Final License Application.

As required under the Commission's regulations, 18 C.F.R. § 5.11(e), Exelon will hold initial consultation meetings to discuss the PSP on September 22nd, 2009 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and September 23rd, 2009 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. These meetings will be held at the Darlington Volunteer Fire Department, located at 2600 Castleton Road, Darlington, MD 21034. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the PSP with resource agencies and interested members of the public in order to formally resolve any outstanding issues and reach a consensus on studies to be included in Exelon's Revised Study Plan, which is scheduled to be filed on or before December 22, 2009.