Exelon : Proposed Study Plan

Muddy Run Pumped Storage Project, FERC Project No. 2355; Filing of Proposed Study Plan
Dear Secretary Bose:
Pursuant to the regulations of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (Commission or FERC), 18 C.F.R. § 5.11, Exelon Corporation on behalf of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Exelon) encloses for filing the Proposed Study Plan (PSP) for the relicensing of the Muddy Run Pumped Storage Project (Muddy Run Project), FERC Project No. 2355.
Exelon received study requests from six federal and state resource agencies and three nongovernmental organizations. In addition, FERC staff issued study requests. Exelon also proposed studies in Section 5 of the Muddy Run Project Pre-Application Document (PAD). On June 10-12, 2009, several agencies and interested members of the public attended FERC's scoping meetings and provided oral comments and suggestions.
In addition to the study requests, the FERC, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC), and the Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC) provided comments on the PAD and requested additional information. Exelon has addressed these additional information requests (AIRs) in Section 2.0 of the PSP and will also incorporate relevant information into their Preliminary Licensing Proposal and Final License Application.
As required under the Commission's regulations, 18 C.F.R. § 5.11(e), Exelon will hold initial consultation meetings to discuss the PSP on September 22nd, 2009 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and September 23rd, 2009 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. These meetings will be held at the Darlington Volunteer Fire Department, located at 2600 Castleton Road, Darlington, MD 21034. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the PSP with resource agencies and interested members of the public in order to formally resolve any outstanding issues and reach a consensus on studies to be included in Exelon's Revised Study Plan, which is scheduled to be filed on or before December 22, 2009.
PROPOSED STUDY PLAN FOR MUDDY RUN PUMPED STORAGE PROJECT
Exelon looks forward to continuing to work with interested stakeholders in finalizing the study plan for the relicensing of the Muddy Run Project. In furtherance of this effort, pursuant to Section 5.12 of the Commission's regulations (18 C.F.R. § 5.12), any comments from interested parties on the PSP must be filed with the Commission by November 22nd, 2009.
Exelon is filing the PSP with the Commission electronically. To access the PSP on the Commission's website (http://www.ferc.gov), go to the "eLibrary" link, and enter the docket number, P- 2355, to access the document for the Muddy Run Project. Exelon is also making the PSP available for
download at its corporate website. To access the PSP here, navigate to http://www.exeloncorp.com/muddyrun, on the navigation pane located on the left side of the page, click on "Muddy Run Relicensing Web Site", then select the "Documents" link at the bottom of the page.
In addition to this electronic filing with the Commission, paper copies of the PSP are also available upon request to Ms. Colleen Hicks (610-765-6791). Finally, Exelon is making available to the public the PSP at the Visitor's Center at Muddy Run Recreation Park in Holtwood, Pennsylvania, and the Darlington Public Library in Darlington, Maryland, during regular business hours.
If you have any questions regarding the above, please do not hesitate to contact Colleen Hicks. Thank you for your assistance in this matter.
Respectfully submitted,
Colleen E. Hicks
Manager Regulatory and Licensing, Hydro
Exelon Power
300 Exelon Way
Kennett Square, PA 19348
Tel: (610) 765-6791
Email: Colleen.hicks@exeloncorp.com
A. Karen Hill
Vice President Federal Regulatory Affairs
Exelon Corporation
101 Constitution Ave.
Suite 400E
Washington, DC 20001
Tel: (202) 347-8092
Email: Karen.Hill@exeloncorp.com
FERC No. 2355
2
August 24, 2009
PROPOSED STUDY PLAN FOR MUDDY RUN PUMPED STORAGE PROJECT
