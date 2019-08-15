Log in
Exelon : Proposed Study Plan

08/15/2019 | 02:17pm EDT

A. Karen Hill, Esq.

Telephone 202.347.7500

Vice President

Fax 202.347.7501

Federal Regulatory Affairs

www.exeloncorp.com

Exelon Corporation

101 Constitution Avenue, NW

Suite 400 East

Washington, DC 20001

Via Electronic Filing

August 24, 2009

Kimberly D. Bose

Secretary

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

888 First Street, N.E.

Washington, DC 20426

Re:

Muddy Run Pumped Storage Project, FERC Project No. 2355; Filing of Proposed Study Plan

Dear Secretary Bose:

Pursuant to the regulations of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (Commission or FERC), 18 C.F.R. § 5.11, Exelon Corporation on behalf of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Exelon) encloses for filing the Proposed Study Plan (PSP) for the relicensing of the Muddy Run Pumped Storage Project (Muddy Run Project), FERC Project No. 2355.

Exelon received study requests from six federal and state resource agencies and three nongovernmental organizations. In addition, FERC staff issued study requests. Exelon also proposed studies in Section 5 of the Muddy Run Project Pre-Application Document (PAD). On June 10-12, 2009, several agencies and interested members of the public attended FERC's scoping meetings and provided oral comments and suggestions.

In addition to the study requests, the FERC, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC), and the Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC) provided comments on the PAD and requested additional information. Exelon has addressed these additional information requests (AIRs) in Section 2.0 of the PSP and will also incorporate relevant information into their Preliminary Licensing Proposal and Final License Application.

As required under the Commission's regulations, 18 C.F.R. § 5.11(e), Exelon will hold initial consultation meetings to discuss the PSP on September 22nd, 2009 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and September 23rd, 2009 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. These meetings will be held at the Darlington Volunteer Fire Department, located at 2600 Castleton Road, Darlington, MD 21034. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the PSP with resource agencies and interested members of the public in order to formally resolve any outstanding issues and reach a consensus on studies to be included in Exelon's Revised Study Plan, which is scheduled to be filed on or before December 22, 2009.

PROPOSED STUDY PLAN FOR MUDDY RUN PUMPED STORAGE PROJECT

Exelon looks forward to continuing to work with interested stakeholders in finalizing the study plan for the relicensing of the Muddy Run Project. In furtherance of this effort, pursuant to Section 5.12 of the Commission's regulations (18 C.F.R. § 5.12), any comments from interested parties on the PSP must be filed with the Commission by November 22nd, 2009.

Exelon is filing the PSP with the Commission electronically. To access the PSP on the Commission's website (http://www.ferc.gov), go to the "eLibrary" link, and enter the docket number, P- 2355, to access the document for the Muddy Run Project. Exelon is also making the PSP available for

download at its corporate website. To access the PSP here, navigate to http://www.exeloncorp.com/muddyrun, on the navigation pane located on the left side of the page, click on "Muddy Run Relicensing Web Site", then select the "Documents" link at the bottom of the page.

In addition to this electronic filing with the Commission, paper copies of the PSP are also available upon request to Ms. Colleen Hicks (610-765-6791). Finally, Exelon is making available to the public the PSP at the Visitor's Center at Muddy Run Recreation Park in Holtwood, Pennsylvania, and the Darlington Public Library in Darlington, Maryland, during regular business hours.

If you have any questions regarding the above, please do not hesitate to contact Colleen Hicks. Thank you for your assistance in this matter.

Respectfully submitted,

Colleen E. Hicks

Manager Regulatory and Licensing, Hydro

Exelon Power

300 Exelon Way

Kennett Square, PA 19348

Tel: (610) 765-6791

Email: Colleen.hicks@exeloncorp.com

A. Karen Hill

Vice President Federal Regulatory Affairs

Exelon Corporation

101 Constitution Ave.

Suite 400E

Washington, DC 20001

Tel: (202) 347-8092

Email: Karen.Hill@exeloncorp.com

FERC No. 2355

2

August 24, 2009

PROPOSED STUDY PLAN FOR MUDDY RUN PUMPED STORAGE PROJECT

PSP Distribution List for FERC Project No. 2355

Kerry Anne Abrams

John W. Balay

City of Port Deposit

Susquehanna River Basin Commission

Mayor

Water Resources Management, Hydrologist

64 South Main Street

1721 North Front Street

Port Deposit, MD 21904

Harrisburg, PA 17102-2391

Alex Balboa

Paula Ballaron

1996 Waverly Drive

Susquehanna River Basin Commission

Bel Air, MD 21015-1100

1721 North Front Street

Harrisburg, PA 17102-2391

Thomas W. Beauduy

Brent A. Bolea

Susquehanna River Basin Commission

Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Deputy Director

Assistant Attorney General

1721 N. Front Street

c/o Maryland Energy Administration 1

Harrisburg, PA 17102-2391

623 Forest Drive, Suite 300

Annapolis, MD 21401

Mark Bryer

Lori Byrne

The Nature Conservancy

Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Director, Chesapeake Bay Program

Tawes State Office Building

5410 Grosvenor Lane, Suite 100

580 Taylor Avenue

Bethesda, MD 20814

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Richard A. Cairo

Robert B. Campbell

Susquehanna River Basin Commission

Mason-Dixon Trail System

General Counsel

PA Director

1721 North Front Street

811 Marvell Drive

Harrisburg, PA 17102-2391

York, PA 17402

Ben L. Cardin

Michael Chezik

United States Senate

U.S. Department of the Interior - Office of the Secretary

Senator

Regional Environmental Officer

509 Hart Senate Office Bldg

200 Chestnut Street

Washington, D.C. 20510

Custom House, Room 244

Philadelphia, PA 19106-2904

John M. Cincilla

Kevin Colburn

PPL Generation, LLC

American Whitewater

Manager

National Stewardship Director

2 N 9th Street

1035 Van Buren Street

Allentown, PA 18101-1139

Missoula, MT 59802

Mary Colligan

Donna Costango

National

Marine

Fisheries Service,

Northeast City of Havre de Grace

Regional Office-DOC/NOAA

711 Pennington Ave

Assistant

Regional

Administrator for

Protected Havre de Grace,, MD 21078

Resources

55 Great Republic Drive

Gloucester, MA 01930-2276

Julie Crocker

Phil Cwiek

National

Marine

Fisheries

Service,

Northeast U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

Regional Office-DOC/NOAA

Attn: CENAB-OP-RMN

Protected Resources Division NMFS/NERO

P.O. Box 1715

55 Great Republic Drive

Baltimore, MD 21203-1715

Gloucester, MA 01930

Bob Dach

Joseph DaVia

U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs Natural Resources

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Hydropower Program Director

P.O. Box 1715

911 NE 11th Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21203

Portland, OR 97232

Andrew Dehoff

Thomas L. Denslinger

Susquehanna River Basin Commission

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection

1721 North Front Street

P.O. Box 8555

Harrisburg, PA 17102-2391

Philadelphia, PA 17105-2029

David Densmore

Michele M. DePhilip

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The Nature Conservancy In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Field Office

Director - Freshwater Conservation

315 S. Allen St. Suite 322

2101 N Front Street

State College, PA 16801

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Peter Dunbar

Julie Gantenbein

Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Natural Heritage Institute

Tawes State Office Building

100 Pine St., Ste. 1550

580 Taylor Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94111

Annapolis, MD 21401

Elder Ghigiarelli

Ralph Goodno

Maryland Department of Environment

Lancaster County Conservancy

Wetlands

and

Waterways

Program,

Deputy 117 South West End Avenue

Administrator

Lancaster, PA 17608

1800 Washington Boulevard

Baltimore, MD 21230

Dennis T. Guise

Dan Haas

2313 Forest Hills Drive

U.S. Department of Interior

Harrisburg, PA 17112-1068

Room 260, Custom House Second and Chestnut Streets

Philadelphia, PA 19106-2904

Jeffrey Halka

M. Brent Hare

Maryland Geological Survey

Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Acting Director

Assistant Attorney General

2300 Saint Paul Street

c/o Maryland Energy Administration

Baltimore, MD 21218-5210

1623 Forest Drive, Suite 300

Annapolis, MD 21401

Michael R. Helfrich

Michael Hendricks

Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

324 W. Market Street

450 Robinson Lane

York, PA 17401

Bellefonte, PA 16823

Alexander R. Hoar

Jennifer Hoffman

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Susquehanna River Basin Commission

300 Westgate Center Drive

1721 North Front Street

Hadley, MA 01035-9589

Harrisburg, PA 17102-2391

Bonita C. Hoke

James Hooper

Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs

Mason-Dixon Trail System

Director

President, M-DTS

2426 North 2nd Street

309 Bank Hill Road

Harrisburg, PA 17110-1104

Wrightsville, PA 17368

James Horton

Tom Horton

ConowingoLake.com

Morning News & Baltimore Sun

P.O. Box 407

Calver and Center Streets

Whiteford, MD 21160

Baltimore, MD 21203

Donovan J. Houck

Chris Iverson

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental

1200 Nursery Road

Protection

Wrightsville, PA 17368

Environmental Planner

Rachel Carson State Office Building 400 Market

Street

Harrisburg, PA 17101

Linda C. Janey

Neal M. Janey

Maryland Department of Planning

Miles and Stockbridge

Assistant Secretary for Clearinghouse and

10 Light Street

Communication

Baltimore, MD 21202-1435

301 West Preston Street Suite 1101

Baltimore, MD 21201-2305

James Kardatzke

Anne Ketchum

U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural

Affairs

Resources

545 Mariott Drive, Suite 700

Executive Assistant

Nashville, TN

P.O. Box 8767

Harrisburg, PA 17105-8767

David S. Ladd

Edward F. Lawson

Susquehanna River Basin Commission

Weston, Patrick, Willard & Redding

1721 North Front Street

84 State Street

Harrisburg, PA 17102-2391

Boston, MA 02109-2202

James Leigey

J. Rodney Little

Pennsylvania Game Commission

Maryland Historical Trust

Bureau of Land Management

Director and SHPO

2001 Elmerton Avenue

100 Community Place

Harrisburg, PA 17106-9762

Crownsville, MD 21032

Jacqueline Ludwig

Anthony McClune

Harford County

Harford County Department of Planning and Zoning

Water & Sewer Engineering & Administration

Director

212 South Bond Street, Second Floor

County Office Building 220 South Main Street

Bel Air, MD 21014

Bel Air, MD 21014

