Exelon : Residential Customers Who Are Without Power Encouraged to Contact ComEd to Have Service Restored

03/23/2020 | 07:23pm EDT

ComEd extends support to ensure all residents have safe, reliable energy service during this critical time

As the state of Illinois works to comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order, ComEd is taking additional steps to help ensure all its residential customers across northern Illinois have access to electric service during this critical time. To support all people, including school children, who are now at home during the day, ComEd will work with residents whose service was disconnected prior to the company’s March 13 suspension of service disconnections to have service restored and help ensure access to safe and healthy environments.

“The last thing we want you to worry about as COVID-19 spreads is whether your home will have power or what to do if you are without power,” said ComEd CEO Joe Dominguez. “We need to come together in support of one another during this time. Ensuring every resident across northern Illinois has access to safe and reliable electric service is just one of the many ways we are doing just that.”

ComEd customers who have had their electric service disconnected for a non-safety issue should contact ComEd at 800-334-7661, Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., so that we can work to try to have power reconnected safely. As part of this process, ComEd Customer Care representatives are ready to work with residents on a case-by-case basis to help them identify assistance programs that can supplement bill payment to help ensure service remains on after this pandemic. ComEd’s highest priority is the safety of its customers, employees and contractors.

Assistance Options Available

Any resident who is struggling to pay their energy bill should contact ComEd as soon as possible at 800-334-7661 or visit ComEd.com/CARE, for financial assistance programs and flexible payment options. These offerings can help reduce budget strain for eligible customers, particularly during this time when some customers face unforeseen circumstances.

Customers may also register for My Account, a web-based interactive tool that provides them a detailed analysis of their specific energy use and offers ways to save money and energy. Visit ComEd.com or ComEd’s free mobile app to learn more about these programs or conduct regular business with ComEd 24/7.

To support communities affected by the spread of the coronavirus, ComEd and its parent company Exelon contributed $250,000 to United Way of Metro Chicago and the Chicago Community Trust’s COVID-19 Response Fund to support their efforts to provide essential services during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
