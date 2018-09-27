Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Exelon : Statement On The U.S. Court Of Appeals Decision To Uphold The Legality Of New York's Zero-Emissions Credits

09/27/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

CHICAGO - Exelon Corporation issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit's decision upholding the legality of the zero-emissions credit program contained in New York's Clean Energy Standard:

'We are pleased that the Second Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed dismissal of the complaint against New York's Zero Emissions Credit (ZEC) program, which will allow the program to continue supporting the zero-carbon, resilient and affordable electricity that nuclear power provides to the state's residents.'

The decision marks the second time this month the courts have upheld state ZEC programs. On September 13, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit upheld the legality of a similar ZEC program contained in Illinois' Future Energy Jobs Act.

Disclaimer

Exelon Corporation published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 18:51:03 UTC
