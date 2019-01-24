Exelon : Statement on Governor Pritzker's Decision to Join U.S. Climate Alliance

CHICAGO - Exelon Corp. issued the following statement on Governor Pritzker's decision to join the U.S. Climate Alliance:
'Exelon applauds Governor Pritzker's decision to join the US Climate Alliance and supports his call to expand clean energy as part of a comprehensive plan to address climate change. As the nation's largest producer of carbon-free energy, we are committed to working with the governor and Illinois policymakers to support innovative policies that reduce air pollution, benefit our customers and protect public health.'
