EXELON CORPORATION
Exelon : Statement on Governor Pritzker's Decision to Join U.S. Climate Alliance

01/24/2019

CHICAGO - Exelon Corp. issued the following statement on Governor Pritzker's decision to join the U.S. Climate Alliance:

'Exelon applauds Governor Pritzker's decision to join the US Climate Alliance and supports his call to expand clean energy as part of a comprehensive plan to address climate change. As the nation's largest producer of carbon-free energy, we are committed to working with the governor and Illinois policymakers to support innovative policies that reduce air pollution, benefit our customers and protect public health.'

Disclaimer

Exelon Corporation published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 22:53:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33 927 M
EBIT 2018 5 120 M
Net income 2018 3 012 M
Debt 2018 34 100 M
Yield 2018 2,94%
P/E ratio 2018 15,14
P/E ratio 2019 14,89
EV / Sales 2018 2,34x
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
Capitalization 45 324 M
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 47,7 $
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Chairman
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION3.92%45 324
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.20%61 400
IBERDROLA0.74%52 611
DOMINION ENERGY-2.84%52 217
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.33%48 955
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER2.19%37 974
