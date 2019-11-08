Exelon : Statement on Pennsylvania Joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative _4027

Exelon Statement on Pennsylvania Joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
OCTOBER 4, 2019We applaud Governor Wolf for taking action to meet Pennsylvania's climate goals, reduce harmful air pollution, protect consumers and help preserve thousands of clean energy jobs at Pennsylvania's zero‑carbon nuclear plants. We look forward to continuing to work with the governor and state policymakers on energy policies that will build upon this progress.
