Exelon : Statement on the U.S. Court of Appeals Decision to Uphold the Legality of Illinois’ Zero-Emissions Credits

Exelon Corporation issued the following statement in response to the
U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit’s decision upholding the
legality of the zero-emissions credit program in Illinois' Future Energy
Jobs Act:
“We are pleased to see that the 7th Circuit Court upheld the decision,
thus supporting the continued operation of Illinois’ ZEC program and the
clean, resilient and affordable electricity nuclear power provides.”
About Exelon Corporation
Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the
largest number of utility customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in
48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2017 revenue of
$33.5 billion. Exelon’s six utilities deliver electricity and natural
gas to approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of
Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its
Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco
subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power
generators, with more than 32,700 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar
and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s
cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s
Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to
approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business
customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow
Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005428/en/