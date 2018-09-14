Log in
EXELON CORPORATION
Exelon : Statement on the U.S. Court of Appeals Decision to Uphold the Legality of Illinois' Zero-Emissions Credits

09/14/2018

Exelon Corporation issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit’s decision upholding the legality of the zero-emissions credit program in Illinois' Future Energy Jobs Act:

“We are pleased to see that the 7th Circuit Court upheld the decision, thus supporting the continued operation of Illinois’ ZEC program and the clean, resilient and affordable electricity nuclear power provides.”

About Exelon Corporation

Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of utility customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2017 revenue of $33.5 billion. Exelon’s six utilities deliver electricity and natural gas to approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 32,700 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 32 383 M
EBIT 2018 5 077 M
Net income 2018 2 986 M
Debt 2018 34 376 M
Yield 2018 3,10%
P/E ratio 2018 14,83
P/E ratio 2019 14,53
EV / Sales 2018 2,39x
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
Capitalization 42 925 M
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 45,7 $
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Chairman
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION12.76%42 925
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.33%58 520
DOMINION ENERGY-10.95%47 189
IBERDROLA-3.31%46 727
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.26%44 916
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-1.44%35 969
