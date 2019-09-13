Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exelon Corporation    EXC

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exelon : Switches to Nasdaq; Joins Leading Climate Focused Innovators

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Exelon Corp. (NYSE: EXC) today announced that it is transferring the listing of its shares from the New York Stock Exchange to The Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”). Exelon expects its common stock to begin trading on Nasdaq at market open on Sept. 25, 2019. The stock will continue to be listed under the ticker symbol “EXC.”

“Nasdaq is the platform that many of the world’s leading innovators call home, and – importantly – shares our commitment to a low-carbon economy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Exelon CFO Joseph Nigro. “We believe that moving to Nasdaq provides us the most cost-effective channel to connect with investors efficiently through technology. We would also like to thank the NYSE for being our listing partner for the past 18 years.”

“Exelon is a forward-thinking energy company that sets a precedent for the evolving sector. They share our values that ESG and sustainability are imperative to the long-term growth of companies,” said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “We are thrilled to welcome them to the Nasdaq family of the world’s most innovative companies.”

Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2018 revenue of $36 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 32,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXELON CORPORATION
04:46pEXELON : Transfer Listing to Nasdaq Market
DJ
04:10pEXELON CORP : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule..
AQ
04:06pEXELON : Switches to Nasdaq; Joins Leading Climate Focused Innovators
BU
09/09EXELON : BGE Customers Lead the Nation in Reducing Energy Usage to Save Money an..
AQ
09/03EXELON : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/03COMED : Receives Highest Honor for Customer Service Improvement in Chartwell's 2..
BU
09/03Exelon Names Navy Admiral to Board
DJ
09/03EXELON CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
09/03EXELON : Appoints Admiral John Richardson to Board of Directors
BU
08/30EXELON : Automatic shelf registration statement of securities of well-known seas..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32 353 M
EBIT 2019 5 185 M
Net income 2019 3 056 M
Debt 2019 33 253 M
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 15,2x
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,47x
EV / Sales2020 2,55x
Capitalization 46 519 M
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 52,13  $
Last Close Price 47,88  $
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Chairman
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION6.16%46 519
NEXTERA ENERGY INC26.99%105 757
ENEL SPA31.11%74 249
DUKE ENERGY CORP10.03%69 188
IBERDROLA32.63%65 391
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.91%64 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group