Exelon : Utilities Attain International Environmental Certification

As part of the company’s focused plan to reduce environmental impacts related to operations, Exelon announced today that all of its six utilities – Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco – achieved ISO14001 certification. ISO14001 is a standard maintained by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) that outlines specific requirements for an environmental management system. Through this program, ISO identifies companies across the world that have adopted environmentally responsible business practices.

To earn the certification, each utility implemented an Environmental Management System (EMS), a standard for promoting effective, systematic management of environmental risks and opportunities. Exelon demonstrated a continual cycle of planning, implementing, reviewing and improving processes and actions undertaken to meet specific business and environmental goals.

“We see our mission as addressing environmental impacts from the global – climate change – to the local - protecting wetlands that house our assets. We continuously look for opportunities within our own operations to improve our environmental performance,” said Anne Pramaggiore, CEO of Exelon Utilities. “The ISO 14001 certification reflects our strong environmental leadership and the efforts our employees make every day to deliver clean energy to our customers and communities.”

The ISO 14001 certification is an extension of Exelon’s program to invest in technology and innovative approaches designed to drive operational excellence and energy efficiency across its systems and with its customers. Earlier this year, Exelon announced its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its internal operations by 15 percent by 2022. The new goal is the third in a series of GHG commitments Exelon has undertaken, with the first two programs resulting in the avoidance of more than 67.8 million metric tons of emissions -- the equivalent of taking 14.5 million vehicles off the road for a year.

The company’s portfolio of emissions-free nuclear, solar, wind and hydro power plants currently accounts for one-ninth of all clean energy produced in the U.S. and in 2017 Exelon’s six utilities helped their customers save more than 19.2 million megawatt hours of electricity through various efficiency programs designed to reduce energy use.

About Exelon Corporation

Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of utility customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2017 revenue of $33.5 billion. Exelon’s six utilities deliver electricity and natural gas to approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 32,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

