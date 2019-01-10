Exelon : Utilities Attain International Environmental Certification

As part of the company’s focused plan to reduce environmental impacts
related to operations, Exelon announced today that all of its six
utilities – Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and
Pepco – achieved ISO14001 certification. ISO14001 is a standard
maintained by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)
that outlines specific requirements for an environmental management
system. Through this program, ISO identifies companies across the world
that have adopted environmentally responsible business practices.
To earn the certification, each utility implemented an Environmental
Management System (EMS), a standard for promoting effective, systematic
management of environmental risks and opportunities. Exelon demonstrated
a continual cycle of planning, implementing, reviewing and improving
processes and actions undertaken to meet specific business and
environmental goals.
“We see our mission as addressing environmental impacts from the global
– climate change – to the local - protecting wetlands that house our
assets. We continuously look for opportunities within our own operations
to improve our environmental performance,” said Anne Pramaggiore, CEO of
Exelon Utilities. “The ISO 14001 certification reflects our strong
environmental leadership and the efforts our employees make every day to
deliver clean energy to our customers and communities.”
The ISO 14001 certification is an extension of Exelon’s program to
invest in technology and innovative approaches designed to drive
operational excellence and energy efficiency across its systems and with
its customers. Earlier this year, Exelon announced its commitment to
reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its internal operations by 15
percent by 2022. The new goal is the third in a series of GHG
commitments Exelon has undertaken, with the first two programs resulting
in the avoidance of more than 67.8 million metric tons of emissions --
the equivalent of taking 14.5 million vehicles off the road for a year.
The company’s portfolio of emissions-free nuclear, solar, wind and hydro
power plants currently accounts for one-ninth of all clean energy
produced in the U.S. and in 2017 Exelon’s six utilities helped their
customers save more than 19.2 million megawatt hours of electricity
through various efficiency programs designed to reduce energy use.
About Exelon Corporation
Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the
largest number of utility customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in
48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2017 revenue of
$33.5 billion. Exelon’s six utilities deliver electricity and natural
gas to approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of
Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its
Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco
subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power
generators, with more than 32,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar
and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s
cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s
Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to
approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business
customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow
Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.
