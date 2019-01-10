Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exelon Corporation    EXC

EXELON CORPORATION (EXC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 11:49:54 am
45.435 USD   +0.92%
2018NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
2018NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
2018NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exelon : Utilities Attain International Environmental Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 11:21am EST

ISO14001 recognizes top companies across the world for adopting environmentally responsible business practices

As part of the company’s focused plan to reduce environmental impacts related to operations, Exelon announced today that all of its six utilities – Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco – achieved ISO14001 certification. ISO14001 is a standard maintained by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) that outlines specific requirements for an environmental management system. Through this program, ISO identifies companies across the world that have adopted environmentally responsible business practices.

To earn the certification, each utility implemented an Environmental Management System (EMS), a standard for promoting effective, systematic management of environmental risks and opportunities. Exelon demonstrated a continual cycle of planning, implementing, reviewing and improving processes and actions undertaken to meet specific business and environmental goals.

“We see our mission as addressing environmental impacts from the global – climate change – to the local - protecting wetlands that house our assets. We continuously look for opportunities within our own operations to improve our environmental performance,” said Anne Pramaggiore, CEO of Exelon Utilities. “The ISO 14001 certification reflects our strong environmental leadership and the efforts our employees make every day to deliver clean energy to our customers and communities.”

The ISO 14001 certification is an extension of Exelon’s program to invest in technology and innovative approaches designed to drive operational excellence and energy efficiency across its systems and with its customers. Earlier this year, Exelon announced its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its internal operations by 15 percent by 2022. The new goal is the third in a series of GHG commitments Exelon has undertaken, with the first two programs resulting in the avoidance of more than 67.8 million metric tons of emissions -- the equivalent of taking 14.5 million vehicles off the road for a year.

The company’s portfolio of emissions-free nuclear, solar, wind and hydro power plants currently accounts for one-ninth of all clean energy produced in the U.S. and in 2017 Exelon’s six utilities helped their customers save more than 19.2 million megawatt hours of electricity through various efficiency programs designed to reduce energy use.

About Exelon Corporation

Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of utility customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2017 revenue of $33.5 billion. Exelon’s six utilities deliver electricity and natural gas to approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 32,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXELON CORPORATION
11:21aEXELON : Utilities Attain International Environmental Certification
BU
01/09EXELON : BGE Reminds Customers of Important Energy Assistance Programs
AQ
01/09COMED : Reminds Customers of Important Energy Assistance Options
BU
2018EXELON : Quad Cities Station Supports Local Charities This Holiday Season
PU
2018EXELON : Supports Workforce Development Efforts in Maryland
BU
2018EXELON : Limerick Generating Station Continues Support For Local Charities This ..
PU
2018COMED : Now Accepting Customer Applications for Solar Rebates
BU
2018EXELON : Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station Supports Local Charities This Holiday..
PU
2018EXELON : Criterion Wind Project Receives Gold Certification and Bat Conservation..
PU
2018EXCLUSIVE : GE's push to fix power turbine problem goes global
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 34 118 M
EBIT 2018 5 082 M
Net income 2018 3 000 M
Debt 2018 34 171 M
Yield 2018 3,06%
P/E ratio 2018 14,55
P/E ratio 2019 14,28
EV / Sales 2018 2,28x
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capitalization 43 535 M
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 47,4 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Chairman
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION0.64%43 535
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.73%60 459
DOMINION ENERGY1.23%54 316
IBERDROLA-2.19%51 867
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.46%46 804
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-1.08%36 179
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.