Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Exelon Corporation    EXC

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/17 04:00:00 pm
39.395 USD   +3.51%
02:48aEXELON : Utility Will Pay $200 Million to Settle Bribe Case
DJ
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exelon : Utility Will Pay $200 Million to Settle Bribe Case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/18/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Joe Barrett

CHICAGO -- Exelon Corp.'s Commonwealth Edison unit agreed to pay a $200 million fine for a long-running bribery scheme in which the utility gave jobs and contracts to associates of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the state's most powerful politician for decades, the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Illinois said Friday.

Under a deferred prosecution agreement, the Illinois utility must continue to cooperate with the investigation until it is complete, the U.S. attorney said. It wasn't immediately clear whether Mr. Madigan, who has held the post of speaker for all but two years since 1983 and is also head of the state Democratic Party, was a target of the investigation.

A spokesman for Mr. Madigan didn't immediately return calls for comment. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney declined to comment on whether Mr. Madigan was a target of the probe.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a fellow Democrat, said Mr. Madigan must resign if the allegations are true.

"The speaker has a lot that he needs to answer for, to authorities, to investigators, and most importantly, to the people of Illinois," Mr. Pritzker said during a stop in suburban Chicago, according to the Associated Press.

Exelon said it acted swiftly to conduct its own investigation when it learned of the allegations and determined that a small number of senior ComEd employees and outside contractors were responsible.

"Since then, we have taken robust action to aggressively identify and address deficiencies, including enhancing our compliance governance and our lobbying policies," the company said.

The U.S. attorney said that ComEd awarded the jobs and contracts, some of which involved little or no actual work, to associates of Mr. Madigan when the company had substantial matters before the legislature, including legislation affecting the rate-making process. Mr. Madigan, the U.S. attorney said, controls what legislation is voted on in the state house and has substantial sway over lawmakers.

Court documents refer to Mr. Madigan as Public Official A and later identify Public Official A as the Speaker of the Illinois House.

ComEd also said that it had named a member of its board at the request of Mr. Madigan, retained a law firm at his request and accepted a certain number of students from his Chicago ward into its internship program, the U.S. Attorney said.

As head of the state Democratic Party, Mr. Madigan wields a campaign chest that essentially bankrolls the campaigns of many state legislators, said Dick Simpson, a political-science professor at the University of Illinois, Chicago, and a former Chicago alderman.

The indictment is part of a probe of members of the Illinois legislature, including efforts by some suburban lawmakers to lobby local officials to install red-light cameras on behalf of companies that make the cameras, said Mr. Simpson, who is also co-author of the book "Corrupt Illinois: Patronage, Cronyism and Criminality."

The investigation has revealed an "intertwined shakedown and bribery operation," Mr. Simpson said, noting that based on overall convictions of public officials since the 1970s, Chicago is the most corrupt metropolitan region in the country, and that Illinois is the third-most corrupt state, based on per capita convictions of public officials.

Four previous Illinois governors, including most recently Democrat Rod Blagojevich and Republican George Ryan, have been convicted of crimes during or after their time in office.

Write to Joe Barrett at joseph.barrett@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXELON CORPORATION 3.51% 39.395 Delayed Quote.-13.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EXELON CORPORATION
02:48aEXELON : Utility Will Pay $200 Million to Settle Bribe Case
DJ
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17EXELON : Unit to Pay $200 Million to Resolve Lobbying Probe -- Update
DJ
07/17EXELON : Unit to Pay $200 Million to Resolve Lobbying Probe -- Update
DJ
07/17EXELON : Unit to Pay $200 Million to Resolve DOJ Lobbying Probe
DJ
07/17EXELON CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
07/17EXELON : ComEd Reaches Agreement to Resolve Justice Department Investigation
BU
07/15EXELON : Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name First Round Startups of The $20 millio..
BU
07/13EXELON : Foundation Launches First-Ever Virtual STEM Innovation Leadership Acade..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 570 M - -
Net income 2020 2 805 M - -
Net Debt 2020 38 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Yield 2020 3,88%
Capitalization 38 387 M 38 387 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 32 713
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 45,68 $
Last Close Price 39,40 $
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Chairman
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Chief Information & Digital Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION-13.59%38 387
NEXTERA ENERGY13.72%131 359
ENEL S.P.A.16.70%95 899
IBERDROLA20.75%81 137
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-7.09%64 580
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.66%59 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group