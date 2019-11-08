Exelon : statement on Maryland plan to achieve climate goals_4031

Exelon statement on Maryland plan to achieve climate goals
OCTOBER 16, 2019 While we are still reviewing the report, we applaud MDE for committing to 100 percent clean energy and advancing Maryland's goal to achieve a 40 percent reduction in emissions by 2030. We look forward to working further with the Department and other stakeholders to promote increased energy efficiency, expand transportation electrification and develop a technology neutral policy to sustain and grow all forms of zero‑carbon energy, including nuclear, solar, wind and hydro power.
Exelon Corporation published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 16:19:02 UTC