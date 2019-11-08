Exelon : statement on Maryland plan to achieve climate goals_4031

OCTOBER 16, 2019 While we are still reviewing the report, we applaud MDE for committing to 100 percent clean energy and advancing Maryland's goal to achieve a 40 percent reduction in emissions by 2030. We look forward to working further with the Department and other stakeholders to promote increased energy efficiency, expand transportation electrification and develop a technology neutral policy to sustain and grow all forms of zero‑carbon energy, including nuclear, solar, wind and hydro power.