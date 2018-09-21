Log in
General Electric says blade problem affects more gas turbines

09/21/2018 | 10:06pm CEST
Logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia

(Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Friday that turbine blade oxidation which forced Exelon Corp to idle four electric power units in Texas also affects another model, widening the impact of the latest problem to hit GE's ailing power unit.

GE said the oxidation, which weakens metal turbines blades, also could affect no more than 75 of its 9FB turbines, in addition to some 51 HA-Class turbines that it warned earlier may have the problem.

GE said that the 9FB "comprises less than 1 percent of the company’s global gas turbine fleet" of 7,500 turbines installed worldwide. GE has said it sold its first 9FB in 2003.

GE shares were down 1.5 percent at $12.28.

The 9FB is part of a prior generation of turbines, known as the F-Class, in which GE holds a market share lead over rivals Siemens and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems.

For a graph showing GE's gas turbine market share and other details, click: http://tmsnrt.rs/2Fge6ra

The 126-year-old, Boston-based company declined to say whether any 9FB turbines have been shut down due to blade oxidation.

Industry experts and investors on Friday were trying to gauge the risk to GE power business, which has suffered steep declines in sales and profits.

News of the oxidation problem trickled out Wednesday when GE Power Chief Executive Russell Stokes mentioned it in a post on the LinkedIn website.

GE said on Thursday that while four HA-Class units in Texas had been shut down, 10 other HA units in the U.S. were operating. GE's website shows five HA units operating in U.S. GE said the other five have not yet started commercial operation.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Marguerita Choy)

By Alwyn Scott
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXELON CORPORATION 0.67% 43.645 Delayed Quote.10.10%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.89% 12.225 Delayed Quote.-26.30%
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD 2.11% 4316 End-of-day quote.1.15%
SIEMENS 0.15% 110.24 Delayed Quote.-5.23%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 32 383 M
EBIT 2018 5 077 M
Net income 2018 2 986 M
Debt 2018 34 376 M
Yield 2018 3,17%
P/E ratio 2018 14,48
P/E ratio 2019 14,19
EV / Sales 2018 2,36x
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capitalization 41 911 M
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Chairman
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION10.10%41 911
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.15%57 430
IBERDROLA-0.40%48 500
DOMINION ENERGY-12.88%45 973
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.13%43 902
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-3.52%35 038
