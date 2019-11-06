Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Exelon Corporation Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Exelon Corporation (“Exelon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EXC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 15, 2019, Exelon announced that the Company and Commonwealth Edison (“ComEd”), which is owned by Exelon, had received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney concerning Exelon’s lobbying activities in Illinois.

Then, on October 9, 2019, Exelon disclosed receipt of a second grand jury subpoena regarding its communications with Illinois State Senator Martin Sandoval.

On October 15, 2019, Exelon announced the abrupt exit of Anne Pramaggiore, Chief Executive Officer of Exelon Utilities. Analysts immediately identified the criminal subpoenas and Pramaggiore’s abrupt resignation as “being directly related to each other.”

On this news, Exelon’s share price fell $2.15, or nearly 5%, to close at $44.91 per share on October 16, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 31, 2019, the Company revealed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had also opened an investigation into the Company’s lobbying activities, but declined to state whether the investigations went beyond Illinois.

On this news, Exelon’s share price fell $1.17, or nearly 3%, to close at $45.49 per share on October 31, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

