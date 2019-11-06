Log in
Exelon Corporation

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Exelon Corporation Investors

11/06/2019

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Exelon Corporation (“Exelon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EXC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 15, 2019, Exelon announced that the Company and Commonwealth Edison (“ComEd”), which is owned by Exelon, had received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney concerning Exelon’s lobbying activities in Illinois.

Then, on October 9, 2019, Exelon disclosed receipt of a second grand jury subpoena regarding its communications with Illinois State Senator Martin Sandoval.

On October 15, 2019, Exelon announced the abrupt exit of Anne Pramaggiore, Chief Executive Officer of Exelon Utilities. Analysts immediately identified the criminal subpoenas and Pramaggiore’s abrupt resignation as “being directly related to each other.”

On this news, Exelon’s share price fell $2.15, or nearly 5%, to close at $44.91 per share on October 16, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 31, 2019, the Company revealed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had also opened an investigation into the Company’s lobbying activities, but declined to state whether the investigations went beyond Illinois.

On this news, Exelon’s share price fell $1.17, or nearly 3%, to close at $45.49 per share on October 31, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Exelon securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32 573 M
EBIT 2019 5 146 M
Net income 2019 3 016 M
Debt 2019 34 729 M
Yield 2019 3,23%
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,40x
EV / Sales2020 2,50x
Capitalization 43 570 M
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 52,08  $
Last Close Price 44,82  $
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Executive Chairman
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION-0.71%43 531
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.30.66%111 006
ENEL S.P.A.36.99%77 761
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.94%67 869
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.13.84%66 959
SOUTHERN COMPANY39.71%64 350
