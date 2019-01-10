Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Exfo Inc    EXF   CA3020461073

EXFO INC (EXF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/10 12:28:51 pm
4.3 CAD   +2.38%
01/03EXFO INC : quaterly earnings release
2018EXFO INC : annual earnings release
2018EXFO INC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EXFO : Announces Election of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 01:01pm EST

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) announced today that the six nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the company at a shareholder meeting held on January 9, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the meeting are set out below:

 


% for

% withheld

François Côté

99.93

0.07

Germain Lamonde

99.93

0.07

Angela Logothetis

99.93

0.07

Philippe Morin

99.93

0.07

Claude Séguin

99.93

0.07

Randy E. Tornes

99.93

0.07

 

Final results on all matters voted at the meeting have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in Canada and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml in the United States.

About EXFO
EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

EXFO-C

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exfo-announces-election-of-directors-300776409.html

SOURCE EXFO Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXFO INC
01:01pEXFO : Announces Election of Directors
PR
01/08EXFO : Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
PR
01/08EXFO : reports first-quarter results for fiscal 2019
PR
01/08EXFO : solution selected by US Tier 1 service provider for groundbreaking networ..
PR
01/03EXFO INC : quaterly earnings release
2018EXFO : investor advisory
PU
2018EXFO : investor advisory - First quarter financial results for fiscal 2019
PR
2018EXFO : Germain Lamonde named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Canada
PU
2018EXFO : Germain Lamonde of EXFO named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 national ..
AQ
2018EXFO : Executive Chairman Germain Lamonde and CEO Philippe Morin demonstrate con..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.