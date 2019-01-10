EXFO : Announces Election of Directors

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) announced today that the six nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the company at a shareholder meeting held on January 9, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the meeting are set out below:



% for % withheld François Côté 99.93 0.07 Germain Lamonde 99.93 0.07 Angela Logothetis 99.93 0.07 Philippe Morin 99.93 0.07 Claude Séguin 99.93 0.07 Randy E. Tornes 99.93 0.07

Final results on all matters voted at the meeting have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in Canada and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml in the United States.

About EXFO

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

