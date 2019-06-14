Log in
EXFO INC

(EXF)
06/13 03:59:51 pm
5.05 CAD   +0.60%
09:39aEXFO : investor advisory
PU
09:01aEXFO : investor advisory - Third quarter financial results for fiscal 2019
PR
06/04EXFO : launches new category of fiber testing solutions
PR
EXFO : investor advisory

06/14/2019
Published on June 14, 2019

QUEBEC CITY, CANADA, June 14, 2019 - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO, TSX: EXF) announced today the company will release third quarter financial results for fiscal 2019 after the close of stock markets on July 10, 2019. The news release will be followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. (Eastern time) to review EXFO's results. To listen to the conference call and participate in the question period via telephone, dial (323) 794-2093. Please take note of the required participant passcode: 8949289.

EXFO's Executive Chairman Germain Lamonde, CEO Philippe Morin and Pierre Plamondon, CPA, Vice-President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call. An audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the conference call until 8:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on July 17, 2019. The replay number is (719) 457-0820 and the participant passcode is 8949289. The live audio Webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available on EXFO's website at www.EXFO.com/investors.

IR Calendar

  • Third quarter financial results for fiscal 2019, July 10, 2019, 5 p.m. (Eastern time), Telephone: (323) 794-2093 (participant passcode: 8949289) or Audio Webcast: www.EXFO.com/investors.

About EXFO

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond. For more information, visit EXFO.com and follow us on the EXFO Blog.

For information

Vance Oliver
Director, Investor Relations
(418) 683-0913, ext. 23733
[email protected]

Disclaimer

EXFO Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 13:38:10 UTC
Consensus
