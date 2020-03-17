Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  EXFO Inc.    EXF   CA3020461073

EXFO INC.

(EXF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EXFO : investor advisory - Second-quarter financial results for fiscal 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT

QUEBEC CITY, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) announced today the company will release second-quarter financial results for fiscal 2020 after the close of stock markets on April 7, 2020. The news release will be followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. (Eastern time) to review EXFO's results. To listen to the conference call and participate in the question period via telephone, dial (323) 794-2093. Please take note of the required participant passcode: 4132437.

EXFO's Executive Chairman Germain Lamonde, CEO Philippe Morin and Pierre Plamondon, CPA, Vice-President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call. An audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the conference call until 8:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on April 14, 2020. The replay number is (719) 457-0820 and the participant passcode is 4132437. The live audio webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available on EXFO's website at www.EXFO.com/investors.

IR Calendar

  • Second-quarter financial results for fiscal 2020, April 7, 2020, 5 p.m. (Eastern time), Telephone: (323) 794-2093 (participant passcode: 4132437) or Audio Webcast: www.EXFO.com/investors.

About EXFO
EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

EXFO-F

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exfo-investor-advisory---second-quarter-financial-results-for-fiscal-2020-301024872.html

SOURCE EXFO Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EXFO INC.
09:01aEXFO : investor advisory - Second-quarter financial results for fiscal 2020
PR
03/03EXFO : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchan..
PU
02/12EXFO : to assure successful 5G service delivery with launch of intelligent netwo..
PR
01/09EXFO : to present at Needham Growth Conference
PR
01/07EXFO : reports first quarter results for fiscal 2020
PR
2019EXFO : investor advisory
PU
2019EXFO : investor advisory - First Quarter Results for Fiscal 2020, Annual General..
PR
2019EXFO : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results
PR
2019EXFO : introduces industry's first integrated test solution for troubleshooting ..
PU
2019EXFO : introduces industry's first integrated test solution for troubleshooting ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group