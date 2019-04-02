Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Exfo Inc    EXF   CA3020461073

EXFO INC

(EXF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/01 02:44:56 pm
4.92 CAD   +0.41%
04:32aEXFO : solution automates network troubleshooting
PU
03/28EXFO INC : half-yearly earnings release
03/13EXFO : investor advisory
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EXFO : solution automates network troubleshooting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 04:32am EDT
Return to press releases

Published on April 2, 2019

NICE, FRANCE, May 14, 2018 - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO, TSX: EXF), the network test, monitoring and analytics experts, launched the industry's first solution that automatically links performance measurements to network topology to enable service degradation diagnosis in record time. EXFO Ontology's automated common cause analysis module uses insights from EXFO's network/service topology and real-time performance analytics solutions to automate the most labor-intensive steps of the troubleshooting process. Communications service providers (CSP) can find the source of severe service disruptions quicker than ever-even those that arise from obscure network transmission problems that are otherwise difficult to pinpoint.

CSPs have flagged the deficit of automation in service assurance applications and lack of integration of assurance across services and infrastructures as important roadblocks on the road to network operations automation, even in advance of preparations for NFV and 5G. Diagnosing issues that simultaneously affect multiple services, cells or subscribers can take weeks and pinpointing the common root cause requires a multidisciplinary team. Creating that temporary team of highly skilled and valued subject matter experts is extremely disruptive to operations. In addition, escalation of support requests are also often the result of a lack of automated diagnostic tools. Customers need to contact support for service issues that a proactive automated system could have already found and solved.

Automation is an essential way to both speed up resolution and keep many complaints from happening in the first place. Automated common cause analysis is the first solution to automatically detect both multiple and distributed KPI violations and then trigger a topology-driven analysis to determine the common cause and dramatically speed up troubleshooting. The use of an accurate, real-time topology is a unique central enabler; the ability to compute impacts of both alarms and KPIs violations across all network layers is a game changer.

'EXFO is the only organization with a product portfolio of service assurance testing and performance metrics strong enough to create such an ambitious solution as automated common cause analysis,' said Claudio Mazzuca, EXFO's Vice-President, Systems and Analytics. 'Our solutions, covering everything from fiber to active and passive testing, make us uniquely positioned to turn this aspirational concept into a reality.'

Learn more about the solution: visit EXFO's booth (329) during Digital Transformation World (formerly TM Forum Live!) happening now through May 16 in Nice, France.

About EXFO

EXFO develops smarter network test, monitoring and analytics solutions for the world's leading communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers and webscale companies. Since 1985, we've worked side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center, boardroom and beyond to pioneer essential technology and methods for each phase of the network lifecycle. Our portfolio of test orchestration and real-time 3D analytics solutions turns complex into simple and delivers business-critical insights from the network, service and subscriber dimensions. Most importantly, we help our customers flourish in a rapidly transforming industry where 'good enough' testing, monitoring and analytics just aren't good enough anymore-they never were for us, anyway. For more information, visit EXFO.com and follow us on the EXFO Blog.

-30-

For information

Paméla Champagne-Côté
PR & Media Consultant
(418) 683-0913, ext. 23131
c_pamela.champagne-cote@exfo.com

Vance Oliver
Director, Investor Relations
(418) 683-0913, ext. 23733
vance.oliver@exfo.com

Disclaimer

EXFO Inc. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 08:31:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXFO INC
04:32aEXFO : solution automates network troubleshooting
PU
03/28EXFO INC : half-yearly earnings release
03/13EXFO : investor advisory
PU
03/13EXFO : investor advisory - Second quarter financial results for fiscal 2019
PR
02/28EXFO : sets the stage for successful next-gen network transformations at OFC 201..
PR
02/26EXFO : Telenor enhances operations with EXFO's automated common cause analysis t..
PU
02/26EXFO : Telenor enhances operations with EXFO's automated common cause analysis t..
PR
02/25EXFO : joins O-RAN Alliance
PR
01/21EXFO : Successful first test of terabit-speed university research network in Mis..
PR
01/15EXFO : wins fifth service assurance honor in seven months
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 292 M
EBIT 2019 5,72 M
Net income 2019 -2,03 M
Debt 2019 6,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 27,71
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 203 M
Chart EXFO INC
Duration : Period :
Exfo Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXFO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,85 $
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Morin CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Germain Lamonde Executive Chairman
Pierre Plamondon Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Stephen Bull Vice President-Research & Development
Randy E. Tornes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXFO INC25.51%203
SMC CORP29.77%25 231
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL29.13%17 958
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC43.59%16 263
COGNEX CORPORATION37.20%8 715
SHIMADZU CORPORATION52.89%8 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About