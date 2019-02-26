Exfo : Telenor enhances operations with EXFO's automated common cause analysis troubleshooting solution

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) the communications industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts and Telenor Denmark, member of Telenor Group, a major mobile operator across Scandinavia and Asia, announced that Telenor and EXFO are engaged in a DevOps program to deploy EXFO's automated common cause analysis troubleshooting solution alongside its network monitoring systems. The goal is to link network performance with network topology to increase the efficiency of Telenor's service operations center (SOC) and dramatically speed up the detection, diagnosis and troubleshooting of problems that impact subscribers, thus heightening the customer's experience. Automated common cause analysis is part of EXFO's strategy for the integration of test, monitoring and analytics into a single powerful platform.

As part of its digital transformation, Telenor is undertaking wide-scale improvements to its operational infrastructure. Phase one of this endeavor involves the deployment of an automated, end-to-end, troubleshooting system. EXFO's solution in conjunction with Telenor's unified fault and performance management system will operate in near real-time to speed up and improve data analysis in order to identify and flag the causes of severe service disruptions that impact multiple customers, without any human intervention. Automation cuts troubleshooting times from weeks to minutes—a goal that would otherwise require unsustainable levels of manual effort to achieve.

"Operational automation, especially within the root-cause analysis process, is business critical," said Abdelkrim Benamar, EXFO's Vice-President, Service Assurance, Systems and Services. "EXFO's mission is to help our customers achieve greater efficiency within highly dynamic and virtualized network infrastructures. We are very proud to support Telenor with their network's transformation."

"EXFO understands our ambition of empowering societies in the digital era by delivering exceptional connectivity and quality of experience to our customers," said Georg Svendsen, Telenor's Chief Technology Officer. "Throughout our long-standing co-development engagement, EXFO has proven to be a trusted advisor aligned with our beliefs and strategic partnership goals."

About EXFO

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

About Telenor Denmark

Telenor Denmark is a member of Telenor Group that connects its 174 million customers to what matters most. Connecting the world has been Telenor's domain for more than 160 years and we currently operate across Scandinavia and Asia. We are committed to responsible business conduct and driven by the ambition of empowering societies.

