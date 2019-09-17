Log in
EXICURE INC

EXICURE INC

(XCUR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/17 04:00:00 pm
2.69 USD   +2.67%
04:31pEXICURE : to Present at 2019 International Oligonucleotide and Peptide Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Exicure : to Present at 2019 International Oligonucleotide and Peptide Conference

0
09/17/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) constructs, announced today that its chief operating officer, Dr. Matthias Schroff, will give a company presentation titled, “Multitargeting Spherical Nucleic Acids: Advantages & Applications,” on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:40 am GMT at the 2019 International Oligonucleotide and Peptide Conference. The presentation will be made in the Caplus Room of the Ramada Plaza Hotel in Milan.

About Exicure, Inc.
Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure's lead program is in a Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based outside of Chicago, IL and in Cambridge, MA. www.exicuretx.com


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on EXICURE INC
04:31pEXICURE : to Present at 2019 International Oligonucleotide and Peptide Conferenc..
BU
09/12EXICURE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,46 M
EBIT 2019 -22,3 M
Net income 2019 -22,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,72x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,47x
Capi. / Sales2019 434x
Capi. / Sales2020 1 991x
Capitalization 199 M
Chart EXICURE INC
Duration : Period :
Exicure Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,50  $
Last Close Price 2,62  $
Spread / Highest target 587%
Spread / Average Target 339%
Spread / Lowest Target 90,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Giljohann Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Snyder Chief Financial Officer
Chad A. Mirkin Director
Colby Shad Thaxton Director
David R. Walt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXICURE INC-25.99%199
GILEAD SCIENCES5.32%83 434
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.15%45 637
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-23.46%31 283
GENMAB27.92%13 184
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.36.96%8 956
