Exicure : to Present at 2019 International Oligonucleotide and Peptide Conference

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) constructs, announced today that its chief operating officer, Dr. Matthias Schroff, will give a company presentation titled, “Multitargeting Spherical Nucleic Acids: Advantages & Applications,” on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:40 am GMT at the 2019 International Oligonucleotide and Peptide Conference. The presentation will be made in the Caplus Room of the Ramada Plaza Hotel in Milan.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure's lead program is in a Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based outside of Chicago, IL and in Cambridge, MA. www.exicuretx.com

