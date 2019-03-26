Log in
EXILLON ENERGY PLC

(EXI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/25 12:35:25 pm
50 GBp   -0.40%
Exillon Energy : February Production Report

03/26/2019 | 04:05am EDT
RNS Number : 9038T
Exillon Energy Plc
26 March 2019

Exillon Energy plc

FebruaryProduction Report

26March 2019- Exillon Energy plc ("Exillon Energy", the "Company" or the "Group") (EXI.LN),a London Premium listed oil producerwith assets in two oil-rich regions of Russia, Timan-Pechora ("Exillon TP") and West Siberia ("Exillon WS"), is pleased to announce unaudited production data for the month ofFebruary2019 ("the Period").

· Our average daily production[1]was 11,537 bbl/day during the period.

· Average daily production for Exillon TP was 2,355 bbl/day, and for Exillon WS it was 8,770 bbl/day and for NPEC it was 412 bbl/day during the period.

· Our peak daily production[2]was 11,774 bbl/day during the period.

Source: Average production data is based on monthly production reports submitted to tax authorities for MET payment purposes. Peak production is based on internal operations reports.

[1] The Company records production in metric tonnes. Barrelization ratios are used for illustrative purposes only and are calculated based on the Company's estimate of the typical API of oil produced from specific fields. Starting from September 2016, the barrelization ratios used are 7.58 bbl / tonne for Exillon WS and 7.43 bbl / tonne for Exillon TP, as compared to previously used ratios of 7.8037 bbl / tonne for Exillon WS and 7.44 bbl / tonne for Exillon TP. The ratios' adjustment relates to the change in estimates of the typical API based on the latest report on proved and probable reserves of the Group prepared by Miller and Lents Ltd, independent engineering consultants. The barrelization ratio used forNPECis7.4bbl / tonne. Total production was 32,396 tonnes for Exillon WS, 8,876 tonnes for Exillon TP, 1,559 tonnes forNPECand42,831 tonnes for the Group during the 28 days period.

[2] "Peak daily production" represents the Company's estimate of aggregate production on the day on which aggregate production reached its maximum during the period. It does not represent the combined peak production of each separate field on different days, which may be higher.

Media contacts:

Tom Blackwell, EM

Blackwell@em-comms.com

+7 919 102 9064


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
Disclaimer

Exillon Energy plc published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 08:04:01 UTC
